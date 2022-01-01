Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Emilie DEMEURE
Ajouter
Emilie DEMEURE
CERGY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Fiscalité
Entreprises
BLUE GREEN Groupe SAUR
- Responsable comptable
2012 - maintenant
STRADAL
- Comptable général
Migennes
2011 - 2012
Ateliers de villetaneuse
- Comptable unique
2009 - 2011
Effigest
- Comptable unique
2008 - 2009
Vivactis groupe communication
- Comptable unique
2003 - 2008
Sidex
- Collaboratrice comptable
1999 - 2003
Formations
Notre Dame Du Grandchamps
Versailles
1999 - 2001
DECF
Lycée Jean Baptiste Poquelin (Saint Germain En Laye
Saint Germain En Laye (8)
1997 - 1999
BTS comptabilité gestion
Réseau
Bertrand DAULEUX
Blue GREEN
Caroline THOMASSET
Cyprien CAPIOMONT (PAGE PERSONNEL)
Gaëtan MAËTZ
Marc URRUTY
Marina GAUVRIT
Michel PREVOST
Renaud PERRET
Sarah DICEMBRE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z