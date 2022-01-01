Menu

Emmanuel L'HARIDON

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Offshore
Reliability
Hydrodynamique
Architecture navale
Risk Analysis
Calcul de structure

Entreprises

  • General Electric - Engineering manager

    Paris 2018 - maintenant Engineering manager for the Tower system of the offshore wind turbine (HAL150 - 6MW) .
    Structural / Mechanical / Electrical LV-MV / cooling / HVAC

  • General Electric - Wind Offshore Structural Engineer & Interface Foundation Manager

    Paris 2014 - 2018 Lead Engineer
    Design of Offshore Wind Turbine : foundation, substructure, tower

    In parallel of structural design, I am acting as interface foundation manger for the design of the prototype Wind turbine Haliade on Østerild site.
    - Management of GE design engineering team for the load calculation and tower design.
    - Interface with the client (EDF) for the load, substructure and tower scope.
    - Management of certification process.
    - Planning follow-up

  • Bureau Veritas - Architecte Naval

    Puteaux 2011 - 2014 Department Oil and Gas :
    - Hydrodynamic and seakeeping analysis
    - Heading Analysis
    - Mooring Analysis of turret/spread FPSO and offloading buoys (Extreme and Fatigue)
    - Metocean analysis
    - Document review of FEED/ detailed design projects.
    - Offshore windmill, hydro-structural analysis.

  • Bureau Veritas - Research engineer in structural reliability

    Puteaux 2008 - 2011 Bureau Veritas, Research department, section Structural integrity, Risk Based Inspection (RBI).
    Research projects, development of methodologies and codes in risk analysis and ship inspections.
    Management et realisation of projects relative to offshore units inspection.

Formations

  • DTU (Technical University Of Denmark) (Lyngby)

    Lyngby 2006 - 2008 Maritime & Structural Engineering

  • Ecole Centrale ECN

    Nantes 2004 - 2007

