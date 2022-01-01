Emmanuel L'HARIDON

In parallel of structural design, I am acting as interface foundation manger for the design of the prototype Wind turbine Haliade on Østerild site.
- Management of GE design engineering team for the load calculation and tower design.
- Interface with the client (EDF) for the load, substructure and tower scope.
- Management of certification process.
- Planning follow-up
Bureau Veritas
- Architecte Naval
Puteaux2011 - 2014Department Oil and Gas :
- Hydrodynamic and seakeeping analysis
- Heading Analysis
- Mooring Analysis of turret/spread FPSO and offloading buoys (Extreme and Fatigue)
- Metocean analysis
- Document review of FEED/ detailed design projects.
- Offshore windmill, hydro-structural analysis.
Bureau Veritas
- Research engineer in structural reliability
Puteaux2008 - 2011Bureau Veritas, Research department, section Structural integrity, Risk Based Inspection (RBI).
Research projects, development of methodologies and codes in risk analysis and ship inspections.
Management et realisation of projects relative to offshore units inspection.