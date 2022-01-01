Menu

Emmanuel MICHELET

Manitowoc

En résumé

18 years of experience in a worldwide group with crane activities, 4200 employees in the world (United States, EMEA, Asia).
Initially IT manager in a production plant, I was promoted CAD-CAM systems manager for all French production sites.
I conducted several manufacturing projects and one engineering project for the worldwide implementation of collaboration and visualization tools from PTC.
My current position is Global Information Manager of Content Management System (CMS) for the technical documentation of all the product lines worldwide.
It's a global project synchronized with another worldwide project of SAP implementation.
I was the leader for Europe, the first zone deployed for CMS. It was a real big challenge to deliver on time all the specific customized modules.
China has been successfully implemented in the second half of 2014 and then the first location in United-States has been live since April 2015. I am working now on the implementation of the second location in United-States.
With an international project team, I am daily in contact with Americans, Germans, Chinese and French colleagues. I am in direct relation with the German Swiss supplier of the CMS system and some Spanish SAP consultants.
English is the common language and is daily used. International business travels are regular.
This project affects internal customers (50% of the employees) and all final external customers who access their documentation on-line.

Mes compétences :
Live Metting online
SAP
Support Utilisateur
Service clients
Programmation
International project management
Project management
Six sigma
Content Management System
Animation de formations

Entreprises

  • The Manitowoc Company - Global Information Manager Content Management System

    Manitowoc 2014 - maintenant Continue to implement CMS worldwide in synchronization with SAP global implementation in Asia and in United-States.
    Full management of the implementation in China, training of the local team and successful go-live in September 2014.
    Management of a local team in United Sates to implement, train and start in a productive mode in April 2015 on the first location in United-States.

  • The Manitowoc Company - EMEA Project Manager of Content Management System

    Manitowoc 2010 - 2014 EMEA Project Manager for implementation of a new Content Management System interfaced with SAP to manage authoring, translation and publication of the technical documentation of the cranes manufactured by all the worldwide brands of the group.
    Software solution of Swiss STAR editor with core application GRIPS and other modules developed on demand according to the worldwide specifications defined by the CMS team and the global business including American, French, German and Chinese people.
    Design and implementation of SAP processes with SAP project team in charge of the SAP worldwide deployment.
    Management of pilot projects in France and Germany with a team of 10 people.
    Training and support of the French technical publication team (15 persons) on SAP and on new CMS applications.
    Training of the hundred of persons from France and all other countries on the web consultation of the technical documentation.

  • The Manitowoc Company - CAD-CAM Systems France

    Manitowoc 2004 - 2010 Worldwide implementation of collaboration and visualization tools from PTC. Development of the training,
    provide the training to the users, face to face or by LiveMeeting and call conferences. People concerned:
    engineering, industrialization, technical publications, purchasers, manufacturing, training, marketing and
    services.
    Data governance between PLM Windchill PDMLink and ERP, management of the workflows of PDMLink.
    Managing industrial projects for new processes, from customer needs to the training of the users.
    Member of a worldwide project for a Global PLM database with Windchill PDMLink.
    Project manager for the new publication processes and tools for tech pubs document management. Training
    and support of all the French Tech pubs users.
    CAM applications manager for all the French production sites. Manager of the systems production and the second level
    support of the users.

  • The Manitowoc Company - IT manager of production site

    Manitowoc 1998 - 2004 IT manager of a production plant.
    Management of an IT technician for end users support.

