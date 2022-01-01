Emmanuel MICHELET

18 years of experience in a worldwide group with crane activities, 4200 employees in the world (United States, EMEA, Asia).

Initially IT manager in a production plant, I was promoted CAD-CAM systems manager for all French production sites.

I conducted several manufacturing projects and one engineering project for the worldwide implementation of collaboration and visualization tools from PTC.

My current position is Global Information Manager of Content Management System (CMS) for the technical documentation of all the product lines worldwide.

It's a global project synchronized with another worldwide project of SAP implementation.

I was the leader for Europe, the first zone deployed for CMS. It was a real big challenge to deliver on time all the specific customized modules.

China has been successfully implemented in the second half of 2014 and then the first location in United-States has been live since April 2015. I am working now on the implementation of the second location in United-States.

With an international project team, I am daily in contact with Americans, Germans, Chinese and French colleagues. I am in direct relation with the German Swiss supplier of the CMS system and some Spanish SAP consultants.

English is the common language and is daily used. International business travels are regular.

This project affects internal customers (50% of the employees) and all final external customers who access their documentation on-line.



