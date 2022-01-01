Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bS0C5jlgvmI
Emmanuel MOTE Hit "BALANCING MY LIFE" awarded "Best guitar play" was admitted to i-tunes !
Accomplished athlete, a follower of the adage: " Healthy mind in a healthy body..."
The writer Emmanuel MOTE is also a shukokai karate champion and an actor trained and graduated from the prestigious:
Lee Strasberg's School of Arts in New York Manhattan (actor's studio)
Graduated in Law, business management, his talent for writing comes out of his philosophical essays that maddened his classmates... And that the professors used to read to all classes, as a model of thought and insight on a philosophical problem, in the Canadian college, where he emigrated after
he left his parents at the age of 10 !
Leaving so Far from his family, the young man originated from Cameroon will be entrusted this way
by his uncle, back then ambassador at UNESCO in New-York:
-« You left your parents too soon... You will suffer a considerable lack of affection, but I'll see to it that you get love from hundreds of people.»
Before he understood anything, he was enrolled in the best acting classes in Montreal, and the adolescent classes of Lee Strasberg's School Of Arts in New-York Manhattan. It is indeed thanks to the cinema and the theater (He starts working at the age of 12 ) that he will find a little affection...
from the cheers of the public !...
Thus he very early conceived a sense of others, importance to love, protect the weakest, receiving Love by giving Love. He is landing thereafter to France after many films in Japan and South Africa in particular:
Indeed, a French agent having read one of its interviews in an artistic review, over connections between martial arts and the work of the actor, invites him in France for work ...
But it is France, where he landed from the U.S. Where he was about to start a career, that he will be confronted with what he calls:
"Roles of ethnic figuration" granted to actors of color..."
It is however owing to this situation, that he discovers he is not only an artist awaiting phone rings ! ...
But a sensitive man, implied in the evolution of mentalities of his time, and who has so much to say ! ...
In particular from serious experience accumulated at the time when he used to perform in South Africa : Soweto, Cape Town, but also when he made a sojourn in the American ghetto of Jamaica-Queens in New York...
Just as in Japan, in the island of Kobe, where he worked as a movie actor, and improved his science of karate !
He subsequently France Shukokai karate Champion, medalist at the European karate Championships, songwriter, trilingual (French, American, and Spanish) and humanitarian association founder:
Aged 36, looking to bring insight on social topics, he also wrote the following books in French and in English:
1- THE TRUTH ABOUT JUDAS: APOSTLE TREASURER AND THIEF
2- SOCCER ESSENTIALS FOR LADIES FEELING LET DOWN OVER MATCHES
3- AUTOPSIE DU SUICIDE & LES VRAIS-FAUX MARTYRS DU TERRORISME
4- LA VERITE SUR JUDAS : APÔTRE, TRESORIER ET VOLEUR
5-AUTOPSY OF SUICIDE bonanza: The True-False Martyrs Of Terrorism
6- LE BA BA DU FOOT POUR LES FILLES QUI SE SENTENT SEULES LES JOURS DE MATCHES.
Native of the sign of Taurus April 22, issued from a Cameroonian family whose maternal grandfather had German origins, Emmanuel MOTE is a guy who combines perseverance and work with an undeniable poetic dimension:
EMMANUEL MOTE's leitmotiv is To Live is To Love and to Love is To Live !