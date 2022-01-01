Menu

Emmanuel NONY

ANTONY

En résumé

Biotech Ph.D. with 20 years of experience in the Biopharmaceutical industry, specialized in the field of biological characterization using state-of-the-art technologies such as mass spectrometry. Innovative and resourceful problem-solver with successful track record of providing workable solutions to complex problems. Versatile and able to improve on ideas and produce new patentable concepts. Knowledge of international biological regulatory guidelines and project management. Well-developed interpersonal skills working with international groups (e.g., US, Japan), managing individuals or teams and presenting data to a wide audience. Seeking a challenging position among a dynamic and ambitious company.

Full CV available at: http://perso.numericable.fr/ ~noemmanu/index.htm

Mes compétences :
Biotechnologie et industrie Pharmaceutique
Biotechnologies
Industrie pharmaceutique
Spectrométrie de masse
Propriété intellectuelle
Biochimie
Management

Entreprises

  • Stallergenes - Chef de Laboratoire

    ANTONY 2007 - maintenant Caractérisation de protéines naturelles et recombinantes destinées aux développements et à la commercialisation de médicaments d'immunothérapie allergénique (e.g. acariens, ambroisie, bouleau, graminées, ...). Développement analytique en spectrométrie de masse en environnement BPF/GMP.

    Contributions à une phase IIb/III clinique (IMPD, EMA) concernant un comprimé d'allergène recombinant et une phase III suivie d'une autorisation de mise sur le marché pour un comprimé d'allergènes de graminées (IND, USFDA). Dépôts de brevets.

  • L.F.B. - Ingénieur en Biotechnologies

    1996 - 2007 Caractérisation structurale et physico-chimique de protéines recombinantes, transgéniques et plasmatiques (anticorps monoclonaux, immunoglobulines, facteur VII, facteur VIII, facteur IX, facteur von Willebrand, antithrombine et fibrinogène). Etudes de comparabilités, AMMs, dépôts de brevets, ...

Formations

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Orsay 2011 - 2015 Docteur

    Production & caractérisation de l'allergène recombinant Bet v 1 utilisé à des fins d’immunothérapie allergénique

  • USTL Lille 1

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1995 - 1996 DESS

    Glycobiologie, Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology

Réseau