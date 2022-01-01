Emmanuel NONY

Biotech Ph.D. with 20 years of experience in the Biopharmaceutical industry, specialized in the field of biological characterization using state-of-the-art technologies such as mass spectrometry. Innovative and resourceful problem-solver with successful track record of providing workable solutions to complex problems. Versatile and able to improve on ideas and produce new patentable concepts. Knowledge of international biological regulatory guidelines and project management. Well-developed interpersonal skills working with international groups (e.g., US, Japan), managing individuals or teams and presenting data to a wide audience. Seeking a challenging position among a dynamic and ambitious company.



Full CV available at: http://perso.numericable.fr/ ~noemmanu/index.htm



Mes compétences :

Biotechnologie et industrie Pharmaceutique

Biotechnologies

Industrie pharmaceutique

Spectrométrie de masse

Propriété intellectuelle

Biochimie

Management