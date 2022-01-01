Emmanuel OLLIER

-
Louvre Hotels Group
- Director / Vice President Golden Tulip & Franchise Europe
LA DEFENSE
2014 - maintenant
-
Louvre Hotels Group
- DIRECTEUR GOLDEN TULIP FRANCE - Membre du CODIR
LA DEFENSE
2012 - 2014
Reporting directly to the CEO and accountable to the COO for Franchise Operations and COO for Subsidiary Operations, responsible for implementing the Group’s franchise acquisition strategy that will see 50 Golden Tulip hotels in France by 2016. To date 13 hotels operating, with new franchise acquisitions planned to ensure target is on track (7 projects secured; 9 under negotiation).
Key achievements:
- Defined and implemented a successful franchise acquisition strategy within France aimed at new investors
- Successfully led an opening strategy of 8 hotels incorporating new and refurbished premises
- Developed a new business model that moved royalty, marketing and distribution fees from a flat fee to a percentage basis and negotiated new and existing contracts to this effect, resolving outstanding issues. This will potentially double the take from each property.
- Coordinated company-wide action to join up resources around achieving the strategy in France
- Acted as brand representative internally and externally securing buy-in across the group
- Led on increasing the level of business from central channel by 30% through effectively engaging franchisees in using brand support services
- Created long term, profitable relationships with 13 franchisees through close joint working to delivered tailored support
- Enhanced financial performance across the group through maximising the take in fees from franchisees and ensuring 100% collection rate
- Achieved Golden Tulip CDG performance (subsidiary, 154 rooms, restaurant, 6 meeting room, 6M€)
- Led on the Villa Massalia take over project (managed, 150 rooms, restaurant, 1000m2 meeting space, 8M€)
-
Louvre Hotels Group & Golden Tulip Hospitality Group
- INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS MANAGER
2010 - 2011
based in Paris and acting across operations in Africa, Brazil, China, India, Middle East, Morocco, Romania, Thailand
Responsible for managing relationships with all joint venture and D&R operations upon completion of the take-over of Golden Tulip by Louvre Hotel Group, establishing procedures and processes to successfully ensure continuity of service, cultural integration across the two companies and sustained profitability.
Key achievements:
- Integrated franchising operations across the new Group; benchmarking activities to create an agreed manual to ensure consistency across global operations, and trained the Worldwide Franchise Services Team in its use
- Benchmarked current customer journey and raised standards, improving quality assurance by creating new audit tools to meet internal and external requirements
- Set brand standards and associated SOP’s across all brands to ensure brand consistency and improved customer experience
- Conceived and launched a new training centre acting as a staff development hub to keep abreast of the latest developments in the industry, ensuring that the group operates at the cutting edge with new services to sell to franchisees
- Ensured effective and consistent communications within the Group creating a one company culture across all global regions.
-
Golden Tulip Hospitality Group / HQ - lausanne
- CORPORATE BRAND MARKETING MANAGER
2008 - 2009
Responsible for driving the implementation of a global marketing strategy, following a renewed approach at a time of severely difficult trading conditions, taking specific responsibility for increasing spend through a business to business and business to customer loyalty incentive programme.
Key achievements:
- Contributed to stabilising group finances through improved customer retention
- Revamped the group loyalty strategy for B2B and B2C focussing on repeat business
- Participated in creation and implementation of a global marketing strategy
- Defined and coordinated worldwide marketing activities with partners (American Express, Expedia, airlines)
- Managed relations with partners and suppliers during bankruptcy proceedings
- Maintained marketing activities during bankruptcy in order to safeguard revenue
- Implemented a communication strategy aimed at hoteliers to improve their involvement and participation; maintaining morale and confidence during a period of significant change
- Reviewed and upgraded operating manuals, training staff in their use and in new products and services
- Led a team comprising web coordination and loyalty programme professional
-
Golden Tulip Shanghai - China - 300 rooms, 2 restaurants, 6 meeting rooms
- RESIDENT MANAGER
2007 - 2007
Entrusted with responsibility for opening the group’s first operation in China (managed hotel, 300 rooms, 2 restaurants and 6 meeting rooms), a significant milestone in the achievement of the growth strategy, acting as deputy in charge of ensuring a smooth take over and compliance with Golden Tulip branding:
Key achievements:
- Secured compliance with the brand through re-organising operations, staff training and integration with company SOPs to successfully implement brand standards
- Created a marketing and pricing strategy to ensure hotel’s performance
-
Golden Tulip Hospitality Group / Paris
- BRAND PERFORMANCE MANAGER
2003 - 2008
Responsible for maximising revenues through implementing a franchising strategy as part of a move from a distributor to a branded company; coordinating operational support to new subsidiary operations in China, India, Israel, Morocco and Romania
Key achievements:
- Implemented the chain strategy in France, successfully managing franchisee relations
- Joined up action amongst the marketing, distribution and finance departments
- Maximised revenues through implementing key franchise support products including loyalty programmes, e-commerce tools, RFP system, sales programs and chain CRS
- Acted as a consultant to franchisees to support them in achieving results in marketing, yield, CRS usage
- Organised and coordinated marketing & sales activities such as partnerships, trade fairs and events
- Launched new regional offices in opening markets and implemented training on systems & processes
-
SOGERES
- CHARGE D'ETUDES
Boulogne-Billancourt
2003 - 2003
Studied and analyzed bid requirements
-
CASINO DES PINS
- PRODUCT MANAGER
2001 - 2002
Redefine the marketing mix and coordinated the company’s reorganization
-
LA MADELEINE DE PROUST
- PROJECT MANAGER
2000 - 2000
Elaborated the company’s project (concept, studies, business plan) and participate in the company launch