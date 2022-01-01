Emmanuel OLLIER

Personal Profile:

A skilled and effective Director within the hospitality industry with over 15 years’ experience leading on the implementation of profit generating strategies that enables franchisees to succeed:

- A dedicated professional in extending brand compliance and increasing revenue through franchising

- A skilled leader of people, motivating teams of professionals to excel; effectively managing corporate projects across global regions to deliver outcomes

- Flexible and adaptable working across international operations

- An charismatic communicator and team player, able to secure buy-in to vision and strategy

- Highly credible brand ambassador, effectively deploying bespoke franchise support service portfolios to drive income

- A resilient and tenacious senior player able to achieve and exceed results in challenging operating environments





Mes compétences :

Franchise

Marketing

Restauration