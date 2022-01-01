Menu

Emmanuel PETIT

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Directeur de Systèmes d’Information et de Projets
17 ans d’expérience dans les services aux entreprises dont 12 à l’international
Forte expérience de la transformation numérique


Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
ITIL
Customer Relationship Management
COBIT
Active Directory
Schéma directeur
Management
Gestion de projet
Méthodologie
Alignement stratégique du SI
Conduite du changement
Conception UML
Project Management

Entreprises

  • Devoteam - DSI Groupe

    Levallois-Perret 2017 - maintenant

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Directeur de Programme - Offre Digital Factory

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2016 - 2017 La Digital Factory est née d’un besoin de co-construire rapidement les projets de transformation digitale de nos clients en nous appuyant sur la force d’une grande société de conseil.
    Pour garantir l'expérience client, nous croyons en l’usage des méthodes centrées sur la collaboration et sur l’utilisateur, comme l’UX, l’Agile ou le DevOps. Nos équipes pluridisciplinaires regroupent plus de 500 spécialistes du digital répartis sur tout le territoire pour garantir plus de proximité et de réactivité.
    Depuis sa création, plus de 200 projets réussis nous ont convaincus de notre approche : accompagner les projets de bout en bout, mettre en service rapidement…et recommencer!

  • Edenred International (ex Accor Services) - Directeur de Programme - Digital Middle Offices

    2013 - 2015 Conception, construction et déploiement du middle office international d'Edenred et des applications associées

  • Edenred France (ex Accor Services) - Directeur de la Maîtrise d'Ouvrage - Passage au Numérique

    2011 - 2013 Dématérialisation des 1,7 Md EUR de tickets restaurant et des 500 M EUR de chèques Kadéos émis annuellement en France. Pilotage d’un portefeuille de projets ayant pour objectif la transformation de l’offre, de l’organisation et du SI de la société.

  • Accor Services France - Directeur de Projets Stratégiques

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Refonte de la stratégie et des systèmes CRM, dans un contexte de fusion de plusieurs sociétés.

  • Accor Services - Directeur Informatique Asie-Pacifique

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Pilotage de la fonction informatique sur la région APAC, alignement du SI sur la stratégie business.

  • Accor Services - Coordinateur Informatique Europe Centrale et Europe du Nord

    Paris 2001 - 2005 Responsable du déploiement de la politique du Groupe Accor ou des projets globaux sur la région, qu’il s’agisse d’infrastructure ou d’applicatif

  • Accor Services - Responsable Informatique Hongrie et Autriche

    Paris 1997 - 2000 Responsable de tous les aspects du système d’information de deux filiales en forte croissance

Formations

