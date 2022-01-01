Emmanuel RAULT

-
Goodyear EMEA
- Director Overseas Import/Export EEMEA and Motorcyle S&OP EMEA
2010 - maintenant
End of 2010 added responsibility as Supply Chain Director Motorcycle EMEA on top of previous responsibilities.(1.5 MM tires, 50MM€ turnover). In charge of Sales & Operations meeting.
-
Goodyear
- Director Supply Imports/Exports EMEA
Rueil-Malmaison
2010 - 2010
Builds a monthly crossfunctional business cycle for Overseas Imports and Exports - both in EMEA and through the Global Imp/Exp S&OP for all TBU's . Manage sales (Demand), Supply (Availability) and Inventory to service levels and cashflow objectives are met. Manage Inter-regional relations through Global S&OP to ensure Exports to other regions in line with the S&OP commitments. Manage clearing and forwarding function provided by third party supliers to control service and costs.
-
Goodyear
- Supply Chain Transformation Workstream Leader
Rueil-Malmaison
2008 - 2010
In charge of SCM processes in a business transformation team. After managing with success the Order-to-Cash transformation in Europe the objective is to apply the same methodology to re-align the SCM processes in Europe. Standardisation and simplification of forecast to delivery processes to deliver a OTIF of 95%+, Forecast error below 25%, inventory turn of 12+. The key milestones are the activation of full ATP, linking order management with forecast and implementation of an S&OP process for all business
-
Goodyear
- Order to Cash Leader
Rueil-Malmaison
2007 - 2008
In charge of Order to Cash process in a business transformation team.
Target is to reduce the number of companies from 132 to 4 and generate a yearly savings of 60MM through process simplification and standardization.
Define and implement standard processes for Order Entry, Pricing, Billing and after-sales.
Responsible for integration with order to distribution processes.
-
Goodyear
- Demand Planning & Customer Services Consumer
Rueil-Malmaison
2004 - 2007
In charge of forecasting, demand planning and S&OP process for the European Consumer Business. (80 millions tires. 3.5 billions Turnover).
Responsible for:
- The entire demand planning process
- Collaboration with customers
- Administration of actual and historical demand plans and forecasts
- Demand planning simulation and scenario management
- Consensus-based planning
- Following up the front end agreement for partner
Main tasks:
Run demand planning on a regular or event-driven basis
Create task-specific demand forecasts based on the planner’s know-how, market information and the use of systems
Supply Marketing Managers, Key Account Managers and Sales Representatives with system know-how and with disaggregated forecast and demand figures
Review and consolidate forecasts and demand plans from Marketing Managers, Key Account Managers and Sales Representatives.
Activate demand plans
Analyze make-to-order and make-to-stock demand plans
Receive feedback from Supply Chain Planning
Adjust and quote demand plans if there are changes to the general setup and breaking constraints
Coordinate demand plans, sales targets and budgets
Coordinate demand planning with production and distribution planning
Support definition of ATP rules, tire reservation
Initiate and coordinate consensus-based and collaborational planning meetings
-
Goodyear
- Business Process Owner SAP Planning
Rueil-Malmaison
2001 - 2004
In Charge of systems and processes for European production planning and distribution.
Develop master-data mass generation tools for SAP ERP and Web reporting for production planning.
This tool is since then used as standard to drive the distribution strategy and measure performance for all business units.
Stop all legacy systems for logistics generating 1.5MM euros savings a year.
-
Goodyear
- Business Unit Planner Manager – Farm
Rueil-Malmaison
2000 - 2001
In charge of Production planning (Yearly production of US$80 millions in 7 European plants), inventory control and distribution of Goodyear and Dunlop Farm tires in Europe.
Analysis annual size/type sales estimates and identify any capacity constraints.
Work with Regional Manufacturing to efficiently utilize capacity.
Identify to Regional Marketing Managers any slow moving or obsolete inventories and also to recommend additions or deletions to the authorized line by analysis of the monthly update Demand/Supply reports.
Co-ordinate with Regional Development team the factories development reports so that the necessary plant specifications are issued and plant developments proceed as planned to meet sales needs.
Create new computer programs that enable the individual European factories capacities to be compared to the annual sales estimates that are updated on monthly basis by Regional/Country Marketing Managers and to then identify to any out of balance Capacity Vs Requirements so that necessary size/type sourcing corrections can be made.