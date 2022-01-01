Emmanuel RIFFARD

-
BASF The Chemical Company, Paris
- Business Manager Petrochemicals France & Benelux
2010 - maintenant
Division PVC Plasticizers, Alcohols and Acrylics for trade markets
-
BASF The Chemical Company, Ludwigshafen, Germany
- Global Key Account Management & Marketing Automotive Coatings
2008 - 2010
Division Pigments, Additives & Resins for Coatings applications
• Global Key Account Manager PPG
• Business development and coordination with the Global Key Account Manager Community : PPG, AKZO, DuPont ...
-
BASF The Chemical Company, Paris
- Sales Manager Specialty Chemicals France
2006 - 2008
• Division Pigments, Additives & Resins for Coatings and Plastics markets
-
Cap Gemini - Sogeti
- Business Unit Manager
2001 - 2006
SSII in Paris (ALTEN, Eurilogic & CAP GEMINI)
Consultancy and Engineering
-
Ciba Specialty Chemicals
- Sales Representative Specialty Chemicals
1998 - 2001
Pigments for Coatings, Plastics and Inks