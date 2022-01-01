Menu

Emmanuel RIFFARD

LEVALLOIS - PERRET

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BASF The Chemical Company, Paris - Business Manager Petrochemicals France & Benelux

    2010 - maintenant Division PVC Plasticizers, Alcohols and Acrylics for trade markets

  • BASF The Chemical Company, Ludwigshafen, Germany - Global Key Account Management & Marketing Automotive Coatings

    2008 - 2010 Division Pigments, Additives & Resins for Coatings applications

    • Global Key Account Manager PPG
    • Business development and coordination with the Global Key Account Manager Community : PPG, AKZO, DuPont ...

  • BASF The Chemical Company, Paris - Sales Manager Specialty Chemicals France

    2006 - 2008 • Division Pigments, Additives & Resins for Coatings and Plastics markets

  • Cap Gemini - Sogeti - Business Unit Manager

    2001 - 2006 SSII in Paris (ALTEN, Eurilogic & CAP GEMINI)
    Consultancy and Engineering

  • Ciba Specialty Chemicals - Sales Representative Specialty Chemicals

    1998 - 2001 Pigments for Coatings, Plastics and Inks

Formations

  • Institut National Polytechnique INPG

    Grenoble 1996 - 1998 ENS Electrochimie, Electrométallurgie Grenoble (Génie des Procédés)

    Advanced Battery Engineering (Ingénierie des Batteries)
    Electrochemistry /
    Electro - Metallurgy Engineering

  • Institut National Polytechnique De Grenoble (INPG) (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1996 - 1998 Ingénieur

    ENSEEG

  • CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY, MONTREAL, CANADA (Montréal)

    Montréal 1995 - 1996 Master Chemistry & Physics

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Grenoble 1992 - 1995

Réseau