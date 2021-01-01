Results-driven business leader with over 18 years of demonstrated initiatives, creativity and success on a pan European basis. Sound abilities to build strategic business plans, establish instrumental relationships, run operations and successfully deliver sustainable revenue and performance result. Customer focus approach with excellent communication and negotiations skills. Collaborative management style with strong leadership instincts and ability to excel independently.
Qualification highlights
* Experienced in managing remote teams with direct and cross functional reports within a multi-cultural environments.
* Expertise in managing business in transition and restructuring.
* Fluent in French, English, Italian, German and ability to communicate in Spanish.
Specialties
Business planning and execution, Sales and Marketing, Operating management, international team building and leadership, P&L management, IT Financing, strategic relationship, new market penetration
Mes compétences :
Business
Business planning
Finance
Financing
International
Leadership
Leasing
Multilingual
Negotiation
Planning
Relationship
Restructuring
Sales
Strategic
Team building
Team building & Leadership
Prospection
Développement commercial
Vente
Restructuration