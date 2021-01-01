Menu

Eric LAUR

Annecy

En résumé

Results-driven business leader with over 18 years of demonstrated initiatives, creativity and success on a pan European basis. Sound abilities to build strategic business plans, establish instrumental relationships, run operations and successfully deliver sustainable revenue and performance result. Customer focus approach with excellent communication and negotiations skills. Collaborative management style with strong leadership instincts and ability to excel independently.

Qualification highlights

* Experienced in managing remote teams with direct and cross functional reports within a multi-cultural environments.
* Expertise in managing business in transition and restructuring.
* Fluent in French, English, Italian, German and ability to communicate in Spanish.

Specialties

Business planning and execution, Sales and Marketing, Operating management, international team building and leadership, P&L management, IT Financing, strategic relationship, new market penetration

Mes compétences :
Business
Business planning
Finance
Financing
International
Leadership
Leasing
Multilingual
Negotiation
Planning
Relationship
Restructuring
Sales
Strategic
Team building
Team building & Leadership
Prospection
Développement commercial
Vente
Restructuration

Entreprises

  • AfB france - Président

    Annecy 2011 - maintenant Création et développement d'AfB France.

  • Initiative 500 AG - Chargé de Missions

    2011 - 2011 Mission de conseils bénévole auprès du groupe Initiative 500 AG dans le cadre de son développement stratégique. Au travers de plusieurs filiales spécialisées, le groupe propose des solutions de gestion de fin de vie de Parc Informatique (AfB), des solutions de financements de projets IT (Social Lease) et des Formations en Informatique (Mobile Lernen). Initiative 500 AG, présent dans plusieurs pays européens, représente un effectif de 250 collaborateurs dont 50 % environ sont des personnes en situation de handicap.

  • Oracle - OFD Director for EMEA

    Colombes 2010 - 2010 Oracle Suisse - Geneva
    Since closure of acquisition (January 2010) from Oracle Corporation, equivalent position than Sun Microsystems within Oracle Financial Services (OFD) for the hardware activities.

  • SUN MICROSYSTEMS - SMGFS Director for EMEA

    Santa Clara 2008 - 2010 Sun Microsystems (Suisse) SA - Geneva
    Responsible for the region Europe, Middle-East & Africa for Sun Microsystems Global Financial Services.

  • SUN MICROSYSTEMS - SMGFS Regional Sales Manager for Central, North and Eastern Europe

    Santa Clara 2006 - 2008 Sun Microsystems (Suisse) SA - Geneva
    Responsible for the region Central, North and Eastern Europe.

  • SUN MICROSYSTEMS - SMGFS Sales Operation Manager for EMEA

    Santa Clara 2003 - 2006 Sun Microsystems (Suisse) SA - Geneva

  • Europe Computer System - Regional Sales Manager

    2002 - 2003 ECS Deutschland Gmbh - Karlsruhe
    Responsible for the region South Germany.

  • Europe Computer systems - Director Finance and Business Operations

    1996 - 2002 ECS Germany Gmbh - Karlsruhe
    and also Finance Director of ECS Poland Spo - Warsaw (from 2001)

  • Europe Computer System - Head of International Controlling

    1994 - 1996 ECS France SA - Nanterre

  • Europe Computer System - Financial controller

    1992 - 1994 ECS Italy Spa - Milan

Formations

Réseau