Erwan BLIN

-
Syngenta
- Head of FF&P Planning
Guyancourt
2010 - maintenant
• Development of the seasonal and annual supply plans across the manufacturing portfolio
• Coordination of the supply chain operations together with the regional supply chain planners, the european supply managers, the manufacturing operations departments and the logistics managers
• Management of a team of 2 Asset Planners
• Cooperate together with the supply chain planners to ensure that the allocated active ingredients supply meets the FF&P plans
• Ensure the optimisation of the on-site inventory of components and bulks to minimise working capital
• Measure and report production performance to the site ROP process
-
Guinot
- Supply Chain Manager
2004 - 2009
Responsible for providing a high level of service to the customers
• Implementation of the production plan, launching and following up on the production orders
• Management of the supply of raw materials (1200 references) and components (4000 references)
• Responsible for the optimisation of the stock levels of raw materials, components, bulks and finished products
• Management of a team of 6 people
• Liaising with the Marketing, Sales, Production, Purchasing, Quality and Logistics Departments
-
Rhodia
- Supply Chain / Customer Service Manager
Courbevoie
2002 - 2004
Responsible for maintaining a high level of service to the customers
Follow up and optimisation of the supply chain costs
• Management of the supply of raw materials, the production schedule, the stock levels of
raw materials / finished products and the customers’ deliveries
• Liaising with the customers, the Sales, Production and Logistics Departments
• Management of a team of 6 people
• Active participation in the implementation and optimisation of SAP
• Preparation of production shut downs, coming up with logistic solutions
-
Wincanton
- Shift Manager & Transport Supervisor
1999 - 2002
Manchester & Coventry, England
Responsible for 30 employees (£30 million of sale value per month / 30,000 cartons a day / 60,000m2)
• Part of the Senior Management Team responsible for 120 employees
• Improved the site’s KPIs (e.g. pick accuracy 98.9% 99.6%)
• Carried out an in-depth re-writing of all the working procedures (picking, replenishing, checking, etc.)
• Re-designed the bulk and marshalling areas