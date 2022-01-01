Menu

Erwan BLIN

Guyancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Luxe

Entreprises

  • Syngenta - Head of FF&P Planning

    Guyancourt 2010 - maintenant • Development of the seasonal and annual supply plans across the manufacturing portfolio
    • Coordination of the supply chain operations together with the regional supply chain planners, the european supply managers, the manufacturing operations departments and the logistics managers
    • Management of a team of 2 Asset Planners
    • Cooperate together with the supply chain planners to ensure that the allocated active ingredients supply meets the FF&P plans
    • Ensure the optimisation of the on-site inventory of components and bulks to minimise working capital
    • Measure and report production performance to the site ROP process

  • Guinot - Supply Chain Manager

    2004 - 2009 Responsible for providing a high level of service to the customers
    • Implementation of the production plan, launching and following up on the production orders
    • Management of the supply of raw materials (1200 references) and components (4000 references)
    • Responsible for the optimisation of the stock levels of raw materials, components, bulks and finished products
    • Management of a team of 6 people
    • Liaising with the Marketing, Sales, Production, Purchasing, Quality and Logistics Departments

  • Rhodia - Supply Chain / Customer Service Manager

    Courbevoie 2002 - 2004 Responsible for maintaining a high level of service to the customers
    Follow up and optimisation of the supply chain costs
    • Management of the supply of raw materials, the production schedule, the stock levels of
    raw materials / finished products and the customers’ deliveries
    • Liaising with the customers, the Sales, Production and Logistics Departments
    • Management of a team of 6 people
    • Active participation in the implementation and optimisation of SAP
    • Preparation of production shut downs, coming up with logistic solutions

  • Wincanton - Shift Manager & Transport Supervisor

    1999 - 2002 Manchester & Coventry, England
    Responsible for 30 employees (£30 million of sale value per month / 30,000 cartons a day / 60,000m2)
    • Part of the Senior Management Team responsible for 120 employees
    • Improved the site’s KPIs (e.g. pick accuracy 98.9%  99.6%)
    • Carried out an in-depth re-writing of all the working procedures (picking, replenishing, checking, etc.)
    • Re-designed the bulk and marshalling areas

Formations

  • Rouen Business School

    Rouen 1994 - 1995 Logistics

    Master in Logistics, Transport and International Exchanges

  • University Of Rennes 1

    Rennes 1989 - 1994 Organic Chemistry

    Master's equivalent in Organic Chemistry (Diplôme d'Etudes Approfondies)
    1 year research into the hydroboration of the Methyl N-acetylallylglycinate

Réseau