Erwan RAUWEL

My domains of specializations concern the thin films oxide growth and optimization by chemical deposition methods such as Liquid Injection Metal Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition and Atomic Layer Deposition and physical deposition methods such as evaporation and Pulsed Laser Deposition.

Thin film growth offers the possibility to obtain effects and properties that can not be obtained with bulk materials. The optimization of properties of these structures is possible by minutely controlling their growth conditions, by doping them and by using adapted substrates. I am particularly interested in the synthesis of multifonctionnal oxides and nanostructured materials. In such a field a focussed study of the micro and nanostructure is important to understand the physical properties. Furthermore, the strains and the size of the structure (particles, thickness of the film and monolayer in a heterostructure) have a high influence on the properties.



My research concerns the synthesis of multifunctionnal thin films or heterostructures in the field of modern micro and nanoelectronics and catalyst. I am also interested in the synthesis of nanoparticles using soft-chemistry.





My scientific/technological interests:



- Nanostructured thin films and heterostructures

- Thin films deposition using Pulse Laser Deposition, Metalorganic Chemical Vapor Deposition, Atomic Layer Deposition and Sputtering

- Development of new deposition procedure and method

- Physical and structural properties of thin films

- Control and optimization of thin films properties by controlling growth conditions

- High k dielectric for silicon technology

- Multiferroic compounds and heterostructures

- Photoluminescent thin films

- Catalysis (Fischer-Tropsch)

- Carbon nanotubes coating (oxides) using chemical vapor deposition technique

- Nanoparticles synthesis



Mes compétences :

Chimie

Science des matériaux

Films minces

Nanoparticules

Synthèse chimique

Microélectronique

Nanotechnologies

Enseignement universitaire