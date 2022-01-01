Menu

Erwan RAUWEL

TARTU

En résumé

My domains of specializations concern the thin films oxide growth and optimization by chemical deposition methods such as Liquid Injection Metal Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition and Atomic Layer Deposition and physical deposition methods such as evaporation and Pulsed Laser Deposition.
Thin film growth offers the possibility to obtain effects and properties that can not be obtained with bulk materials. The optimization of properties of these structures is possible by minutely controlling their growth conditions, by doping them and by using adapted substrates. I am particularly interested in the synthesis of multifonctionnal oxides and nanostructured materials. In such a field a focussed study of the micro and nanostructure is important to understand the physical properties. Furthermore, the strains and the size of the structure (particles, thickness of the film and monolayer in a heterostructure) have a high influence on the properties.

My research concerns the synthesis of multifunctionnal thin films or heterostructures in the field of modern micro and nanoelectronics and catalyst. I am also interested in the synthesis of nanoparticles using soft-chemistry.


My scientific/technological interests:

- Nanostructured thin films and heterostructures
- Thin films deposition using Pulse Laser Deposition, Metalorganic Chemical Vapor Deposition, Atomic Layer Deposition and Sputtering
- Development of new deposition procedure and method
- Physical and structural properties of thin films
- Control and optimization of thin films properties by controlling growth conditions
- High k dielectric for silicon technology
- Multiferroic compounds and heterostructures
- Photoluminescent thin films
- Catalysis (Fischer-Tropsch)
- Carbon nanotubes coating (oxides) using chemical vapor deposition technique
- Nanoparticles synthesis

Mes compétences :
Chimie
Science des matériaux
Films minces
Nanoparticules
Synthèse chimique
Microélectronique
Nanotechnologies
Enseignement universitaire

Entreprises

  • Tallinn University of Technology - Professeur

    2013 - maintenant Enseignement de la Science de Matériaux: Matériaux composites, Matériaux polymères, Métallurgie, Ingénieurie des Matériaux, Nanotechnology.

    Recherche dans le domaines de la synthèse des nanoparticules de métal (Argent, cobalt, nickel, platine...)
    Application en biomédecine, nanocomposites, énergie durable, piles à combustible

  • Tallinn University of Technology - Professeur Associé (Associate Professor)

    2013 - 2013 Enseignement de la Science de Matériaux: Matériaux composites, Matériaux polymères, Métallurgie, Ingénieurie des Matériaux, Nanotechnology.

    Recherche dans le domaines de la synthèse des nanoparticules de métal (Argent, cobalt, nickel, platine...)
    Application en biomédecine, nanocomposites, énergie durable, piles à combustible.

  • University of Oslo, Dpt. of Chemistry & inGAP, Norway - Researcher (Forsker)

    2009 - 2012

  • University of Aveiro, CICECO, Portugal - Postdoctoral researcher (Marie Curie fellowship EIF)

    2006 - 2009

  • INP Grenoble, LMGP, Minatec (France) - Postdoctoral research (collaboration with STMicroelectronics)

    2004 - 2006 I participated in several projects concerning the replacement of the SiO2 dielectric gate in transistor technology by a high  material.

    - MEDEA+ T207 European Project
    The goal of this project was to develop and integrate a full 65nm node CMOS logic process in a 300mm diameter manufacturing facility by 2005, ahead of the global technolog roadmap. This project also enabled members (Air Liquid, Aixtron, Bull, CNRS laboratories, Motorola, Philips research, STMicroelectronics, Trikon,...) to collaborate with the common goal of assembling the best competences available in Europe.
    http://www.medeaplus.org/web/downloads/profiles/T207_profile.pdf

    - SINANO full title : “Silicon-Based Nanodevices” Network of excellence
    SINANO aims to strengthen European scientific and technological excellence in the field of electronic, Si-based nanodevices for terascale integrated circuits (ICs). SINANO works to enhance device performance and integration, to meet the ever increasing demands of communications and computing. The network includes partners with expertise required to develop these advanced devices.
    http://fmnt.online.fr/SINANO.pdf

  • Service Militaire - Cadre, Armurier

    1999 - 2000

Formations

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie (Caen)

    Caen 2012 - 2012 Habilitation à diriger des recherches (DSc)

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie (Caen)

    Caen 2000 - 2003 Thèse "Chimie des Matériaux"

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 2000 - 2003 Doctorant science des matériaux

    Enseignant en sciences des matériaux et chimie

    Laboratoire CRISMAT

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie (Caen)

    Caen 1998 - 1999 DEA "Science des Matériaux"

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 1997 - 1998 Maitrise de Chimie

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 1996 - 1997 Licence de Chimie

