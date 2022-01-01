Menu

Erwan SAOUTER

ISPRA

Mes compétences :
Analyse du Cycle de vie
Développement Durable
Responsabilité sociale des entreprises

  • Institute for Environment & Sustainability, European Commission Joint Research Center (Ispra) - Senior scientist

    2013 - maintenant

  • SCIENCE ET ENVIRONNEMENT - CEO

    2007 - 2013 Founder and Director of Science & Environment (sàrl).
    S&E est une agence (sarl) scientifique qui apporte son expertise et savoir faire dans les domaines suivants:
    Réglementation REACH
    CLP/GHS
    Biocide
    Evaluation du risques des substances chimiques sur l'homme et l'environnement
    Analyse du cycle de vie
    Eco-conception
    Ecolabel,
    etc..

    Après 4 ans d'existence, nous avons consolidé notre activité et accompagnons sur le long terme des entreprises comme L'Oréal, Les Laboratoires Expansciences, Procter & Gamble, Nestlé France et bien d'autres.

    Nous sommes prêts pour de nouveaux challenges.

  • Procter & Gamble - Relations Extérieures Scienttifiques

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2001 - 2007 P&G Paper Business: Science Communication and Sustainable development, Western Europe – Geneva, P&G Headquarters for Western Europe.
    Responsible for the development of WE ER Environmental and Sustainable development strategies and priorities for P&G paper business. Also in charge of science communication and sustainable development for P&G Western Europe cross categories (cleaning products, beauty care, food, etc.)

    P&G Food Business: External Relations Manager - Geneva, P&G Headquarters for Western Europe.
    Responsible for the development of WE ER strategies and priorities, as well ensuring safety and regulatory compliance. Led the development and implementation of the Health and Welness strategy in regard to the Obesity epidemic. Via our CIAA and ESA membership, I directly contributed to the EU platform on Diet Physical activity and Health. I was also in charge of the Media, Policy Makers, Stakeholders, and External Communications.

    P&G Cleaning Products Business: Publisher and Director of publication of P&G global science website for the laundry and cleaning division (http://www.scienceinthebox.com/).
    Created the concept of ‘Science in the box’ back in 2002 after several years of stakeholder dialogue. With more than 4 millions pages viewed, this website has broken new ground in communicating science in transparent and meaningful way. In 2003, P&G has extended this concept to our beauty care and policy department: www.pgbeautyscience.com and www.pgperspectives.com.

  • Procter & Gamble - Principal Scientist

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1994 - 2001 P&G Cleaning Products Business: Corporate Human and Environmental Safety Department of P&G– European Technical Centre - Brussels.
    Responsible of the Corporate Integrated Product Assessment (LCA & Cost/Benefit Analysis), Chemical Risk Assessment and Regulatory compliance (notification of few new chemicals) platform. I was also leading the scientific external communication & stakeholders dialogue. I participated into numerous industry task forces (AISE, ECETOC, CEFIC, ERASM) and EU commission working sessions (Ecolabel, Climat Change).

  • US Environmental Protection Agency - Research Associate

    1991 - 1993 US Environmental Protection Agency Gulf-breeze, FL: Associate Researcher
    Worked on bioremediation of contaminated areas in the Everglates and in Oak Ridge. I was responsible for the set up on microcosms simulating the biogeocycle of mercury compounds, the analysis at ppt level of mercury species, and the quantification of the bioremediation processes.

