Erwan SIMON

Bordeaux

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Cdiscount.Com - Strategy manager

    Bordeaux 2014 - maintenant

  • DEESTY - CEO & co-founder

    2013 - maintenant

  • Areva - Responsable industrialisation

    Paris La Defense 2012 - 2014

  • AREVA Renewables - Industrial strategy and planning Manager

    2010 - 2012

  • AREVA - Strategy and Business Development Analyst

    Paris La Defense 2009 - 2010

  • ODICEO - Corporate finance intern

    2008 - 2009

  • Richemont International - Industrial performance analyst

    2008 - 2008

  • SFA Group - Corporate strategy analyst

    2007 - 2007

Formations

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Nantes maintenant

  • Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet (Saint Etienne)

    Saint Etienne 2008 - 2009

  • Ecole Des Mines

    Nantes 2006 - 2009 Management de projet et finance d'entreprise - GPA: 3,83/4
    Echange Ecole des Mines de Nantes (2 années) - Ecole des Mines de Saint Etienne (1 année)

