Erwann NEDELEC

Courbevoie

Mes compétences :
ITIL
Control-M
BMC Software

Entreprises

  • BMC SoftWare - Responsable Formation France

    Courbevoie 2006 - maintenant - Gestion de l’équipe de formation – Gestion d’une équipe de 3 personnes

    - Une conseillère commerciale, en charge de la vente des produits de formation aux clients directs.
    - Un Formateur interne, en charge de la formation sur les solutions BMC et de la validation des compétences des formateur externes.
    - Une assistante, en charge de la gestion logistique des formations en inter-entreprise et de la facturation.

    - Gestion des partenariats – Gestion des compétences et des reventes

    - Assistance et conseil aux partenaires BMC software pour élaborer et mettre en œuvre la montée en compétence de leur consultant.
    - Assistance à l’élaboration des propositions commerciales, définition du besoin, qualification, chiffrage puis négociation
    - Planification des formations vendues dans une démarche projet.
    - Assurer la relation avec les formateurs

    - Gestion de la sous-traitance – formateurs spécialisée sur les solutions informatiques

    - Gestion des consultants externes, sélection des prestataires en fonction du type de formation
    - Lancement de formations sur de nouveaux produits, suivi régulier sur le contenu des supports de cours
    - Suivi des factures et gestion du budget

  • BMC Software - Architecte de solution/chef de Projet

    Courbevoie 1997 - 2006 BMC Software – 2006 -:
    INCONTROL presales Consultant: Answer to conditions of contract, presentation and prove of concepts around CONTROL-M et CONTROL-D product (Mainframe and DS).
    BMC Software – 2005 -:
    Solution Architect / Project Manager: Answer to invitations to tender and conditions of contract, Coordination of the internal resources and the viva. The answers include a functional and technical description of the solution matched by a project of application and of the programmed of forming (training) recommended.
    • Project manager on the development of the applications of electronic publishing (CONTROL-D, CONTROL-D Web Access) at LCL
    BMC Software – 2003 - 2005 :
    Solution Architect / Project Manager: Answer to invitations to tender and conditions of contract, coordination of the internal resources and the viva. The answers include a functional and technical description of the solution matched by a project of application and of the program of forming (training) recommended.
    • Project manager on the CONTROL-M Upgrades
    • Project manager on the development of the applications of electronic publishing (CONTROL-D, CONTROL-D Web Access) at LCL
    • Assistance to the Project manager on the CONTROL-M implementation at CEGETEL
    BMC Software – 2000 - 2003:
    INCONTROL presales Consultant: Answer to conditions of contract, presentation and prove of concepts around CONTROL-M et CONTROL-D product (Mainframe and DS).
    • Responsible for the project of migration CA7 to CONTROL-M PCIS (DIOR)
    • Responsible for the project of implementation of CONTROL-D and CONTROL-D Web Access at QUELLE
    • Consulting and implementation around electronic publishing at Caisses d’épargne (Arpège)
    • Implementation of CONTROL-D For DS at the National BANK of DUBAI
    BMC Software – 1999 - 2000
    INCONTROL product Expert : CONTROL-M and CONTROL-D implementation and migration
    • Missions of council around the application of CONTROL-M SAP (decathlon).
    • Missions of Application of CONTROL-M (Promodes, Société générale, Mutuelle Générale, …)
    • Punctual Missions of assistance to the optimization of the processes of production through CONTROL-M.
    • Missions of follow-up of production and council (Chanel)

    CMS/BBS : 1997 - 1998
    Project Manager : Projects of Migration of the ordonnanceurs of the Market towards CONTROL-M OS / 390
    • Migration CA7 to CONTROL-M at Crédit Agricole de l’Eure
    • Migration OPC/ESA to CONTROL-M at SCT mer
    • Migration OPC/ESA to CONTROL-M at Société générale
    • Migration CA7 to CONTROL-M at INFORSUD (GIE Crédit Agricole Sud ouest)
    • Implementation of CONTROL-M
    • Migration from CA/SCEDULER to CONTROL-M at GESTITRE

  • Boole & Babbage Services - Project Manager & Consultant

    1996 - 1998 * Responsable des projets d'implémentation de CONTROL-M et CONTROL-D ;
    * Spécialiste du remplacement des solutions d'ordonnancement en place chez les clients par CONTROL-M

  • UAP - Project Manager Bureau Technique & charge des projets de choix et de mise en

    1988 - 1996 * En charge des projets de choix et de mise en œuvre de solutions d'automatisation ;
    * Réception et réponse aux appels d'offre, Relation avec les fournisseurs, assistance aux choix techniques des solutions. ;
    * Gestion des projets de mise en œuvre des solutions

Formations

