Erwann NEDELEC

Courbevoie2006 - maintenant- Gestion de l’équipe de formation – Gestion d’une équipe de 3 personnes
- Une conseillère commerciale, en charge de la vente des produits de formation aux clients directs.
- Un Formateur interne, en charge de la formation sur les solutions BMC et de la validation des compétences des formateur externes.
- Une assistante, en charge de la gestion logistique des formations en inter-entreprise et de la facturation.
- Gestion des partenariats – Gestion des compétences et des reventes
- Assistance et conseil aux partenaires BMC software pour élaborer et mettre en œuvre la montée en compétence de leur consultant.
- Assistance à l’élaboration des propositions commerciales, définition du besoin, qualification, chiffrage puis négociation
- Planification des formations vendues dans une démarche projet.
- Assurer la relation avec les formateurs
- Gestion de la sous-traitance – formateurs spécialisée sur les solutions informatiques
- Gestion des consultants externes, sélection des prestataires en fonction du type de formation
- Lancement de formations sur de nouveaux produits, suivi régulier sur le contenu des supports de cours
- Suivi des factures et gestion du budget
BMC Software
- Architecte de solution/chef de Projet
Courbevoie1997 - 2006BMC Software – 2006 -:
INCONTROL presales Consultant: Answer to conditions of contract, presentation and prove of concepts around CONTROL-M et CONTROL-D product (Mainframe and DS).
BMC Software – 2005 -:
Solution Architect / Project Manager: Answer to invitations to tender and conditions of contract, Coordination of the internal resources and the viva. The answers include a functional and technical description of the solution matched by a project of application and of the programmed of forming (training) recommended.
• Project manager on the development of the applications of electronic publishing (CONTROL-D, CONTROL-D Web Access) at LCL
BMC Software – 2003 - 2005 :
• Project manager on the CONTROL-M Upgrades
• Assistance to the Project manager on the CONTROL-M implementation at CEGETEL
BMC Software – 2000 - 2003:
• Responsible for the project of migration CA7 to CONTROL-M PCIS (DIOR)
• Responsible for the project of implementation of CONTROL-D and CONTROL-D Web Access at QUELLE
• Consulting and implementation around electronic publishing at Caisses d’épargne (Arpège)
• Implementation of CONTROL-D For DS at the National BANK of DUBAI
BMC Software – 1999 - 2000
INCONTROL product Expert : CONTROL-M and CONTROL-D implementation and migration
• Missions of council around the application of CONTROL-M SAP (decathlon).
• Missions of Application of CONTROL-M (Promodes, Société générale, Mutuelle Générale, …)
• Punctual Missions of assistance to the optimization of the processes of production through CONTROL-M.
• Missions of follow-up of production and council (Chanel)
CMS/BBS : 1997 - 1998
Project Manager : Projects of Migration of the ordonnanceurs of the Market towards CONTROL-M OS / 390
• Migration CA7 to CONTROL-M at Crédit Agricole de l’Eure
• Migration OPC/ESA to CONTROL-M at SCT mer
• Migration OPC/ESA to CONTROL-M at Société générale
• Migration CA7 to CONTROL-M at INFORSUD (GIE Crédit Agricole Sud ouest)
• Implementation of CONTROL-M
• Migration from CA/SCEDULER to CONTROL-M at GESTITRE
1996 - 1998* Responsable des projets d'implémentation de CONTROL-M et CONTROL-D ;
* Spécialiste du remplacement des solutions d'ordonnancement en place chez les clients par CONTROL-M
UAP
- Project Manager Bureau Technique & charge des projets de choix et de mise en
1988 - 1996* En charge des projets de choix et de mise en œuvre de solutions d'automatisation ;
* Réception et réponse aux appels d'offre, Relation avec les fournisseurs, assistance aux choix techniques des solutions. ;
* Gestion des projets de mise en œuvre des solutions