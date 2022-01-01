Retail
Etienne GAUTHIER
Etienne GAUTHIER
MARNE-LA-VALLÉE
Entreprises
EURODISNEY ASSOCIES SCA
- Sales Manager
2013 - maintenant
EURODISNEY ASSOCIES SCA
- Responsable Grands Comptes
2010 - 2013
EURODISNEY ASSOCIES SCA
- Responsable Régional des Ventes
2006 - 2010
Metro Goldwyn Mayer
- Chef de Secteur
2003 - 2006
Socopa
- Chargé Marketing Communication
Quimperlé
2001 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille
1997 - 2001
ESC Lille
Lille
1997 - 2001
Lycée AlexAndré Dumas
St Cloud
1995 - 1997
Economie
Lycée Le Corbusier
Poissy
1992 - 1995
