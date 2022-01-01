Menu

Etienne GAUTHIER

MARNE-LA-VALLÉE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EURODISNEY ASSOCIES SCA - Sales Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • EURODISNEY ASSOCIES SCA - Responsable Grands Comptes

    2010 - 2013

  • EURODISNEY ASSOCIES SCA - Responsable Régional des Ventes

    2006 - 2010

  • Metro Goldwyn Mayer - Chef de Secteur

    2003 - 2006

  • Socopa - Chargé Marketing Communication

    Quimperlé 2001 - 2003

Formations

Réseau