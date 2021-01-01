Fabien MEDAT

In my current role, my team and I are responsible for Azure Business development.

I lead a team of Product Marketing Managers and, together, we :

- drive Azure Business Development

- manage Audience relationship : Developer Communities, BDM (CDO, CIO, CTO, ...)

- drive Azure Innovation (IA, Mixed Reality)

- manage Azure Enable Program (Readiness, Cloud Adoption Framework: Security, FinOps, ...)



In my previous role, I led the Partner technology pre-sales & consulting team for Microsoft France.

As a team, working on all Microsoft cloud workloads (Azure, M365, Dynamics 365, ...), we were responsible for service creation, partner readiness and Mid market customer engagements on key opportunities.



Previously, throughout my professional career at Cisco, I've been passionate about developing unified communications and IOT solutions and enjoyed my role leading teams delivering these solutions to the market.



As a Unified Communications & Collaboration veteran (since 1999), I was driven by curiosity and interested in being an actor in market transitions such as VoIP to ToIP, to IP Communications, to Unified Communications including video to Collaboration.



After my engineering school, I started to work for Cisco as an intern in Unified Communications in 1999. I achieved CCIE R&S certification in 2001.



Since then, I have been working in various pre-sales & consulting positions in companies delivering Networking and Unified Communications technology.



In 2007, I was recruited as a channel System Engineer, then Consulting System Engineer one year later.



In 2010, I was appointed as a Collaboration CTO for EMEAR south Theatre then Manager of the French Collaboration consulting team since 2011.



Since 2016, on top of my collaboration activities, I also led the IOT (Internet of Things) Business Unit for Cisco France and became alliance manager for apple/cisco.