Fabien MEDAT

En résumé

In my current role, my team and I are responsible for Azure Business development.
I lead a team of Product Marketing Managers and, together, we :
- drive Azure Business Development
- manage Audience relationship : Developer Communities, BDM (CDO, CIO, CTO, ...)
- drive Azure Innovation (IA, Mixed Reality)
- manage Azure Enable Program (Readiness, Cloud Adoption Framework: Security, FinOps, ...)

In my previous role, I led the Partner technology pre-sales & consulting team for Microsoft France.
As a team, working on all Microsoft cloud workloads (Azure, M365, Dynamics 365, ...), we were responsible for service creation, partner readiness and Mid market customer engagements on key opportunities.

Previously, throughout my professional career at Cisco, I've been passionate about developing unified communications and IOT solutions and enjoyed my role leading teams delivering these solutions to the market.

As a Unified Communications & Collaboration veteran (since 1999), I was driven by curiosity and interested in being an actor in market transitions such as VoIP to ToIP, to IP Communications, to Unified Communications including video to Collaboration.

After my engineering school, I started to work for Cisco as an intern in Unified Communications in 1999. I achieved CCIE R&S certification in 2001.

Since then, I have been working in various pre-sales & consulting positions in companies delivering Networking and Unified Communications technology.

In 2007, I was recruited as a channel System Engineer, then Consulting System Engineer one year later.

In 2010, I was appointed as a Collaboration CTO for EMEAR south Theatre then Manager of the French Collaboration consulting team since 2011.

Since 2016, on top of my collaboration activities, I also led the IOT (Internet of Things) Business Unit for Cisco France and became alliance manager for apple/cisco.

Entreprises

  • Microsoft - Partner Technology Senior Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2018 - maintenant

  • Cisco - Head of IOT BU & Collaboration Technical Expertise - Cisco/Apple Alliance Manager

    Issy les Moulineaux 2016 - 2018

  • Cisco - Head of Technical Expertise : UC & Collaboration

    Issy les Moulineaux 2013 - 2016

  • CISCO - CTO Collaboration - EMEAR South & France

    Issy les Moulineaux 2011 - 2013 Business development
    Expertise technique
    Coordination des activités techniques

  • CISCO - Responsable de l'equipe consulting Collaboration Cisco France

    Issy les Moulineaux 2010 - 2011 Management équipe technique
    Animation formation, information, expertise technique de la filiale France
    Expertise technique
    Relation Business Unit
    Business Development

  • CISCO - Consultant Communications unifiées

    Issy les Moulineaux 2008 - 2010 expertise technique grand compte entreprise
    formation & information
    formation partenaires
    relation Business Units & Developpement

  • CISCO - Ingénieur avant-vente partenaires

    Issy les Moulineaux 2007 - 2008 Formation, information, accompagnement projets, initiatives & évenementiel

  • ARES - Consultant Réseaux et Télécoms

    Montreuil 2002 - 2007

  • CISCO - Ingénieur Avant-vente spécialisé Téléphonie sur IP

    Issy les Moulineaux 1999 - 2002

Formations

