Fabien PEDRETTI

Москва

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Analytical Chemistry
Chemistry
Field engineer
Key Accounts
Laboratory
Training

Entreprises

  • AMS France - Ingénieur Support Application

    Москва 2011 - maintenant Support application sur instrumentation pour le réseau de distributeurs à travers le monde
    - Formation et démonstration instruments pour distributeurs et clients finaux
    - Installation et formation matériel client final et distributeur
    - Support applicatif
    - Support après vente
    - Référent technique pour équipe commerciale

    Ingénieur application au sein du laboratoire
    - Développement de nouvelles méthodes sur instrumentations AMS France
    - Gestion de projets tels qu'étude de faisabilité et analyses échantillons

  • Alpha MOS - Technical Support Engineer

    Toulouse 2007 - 2011 Technical and applicative support
    - System installation and customer training
    - System trouble shooting and repair
    - Key account manager
    - Application lab manager

  • Wyeth Pharmaceutical - Project leader in Process Analytical Technologies

    2007 - 2007 Project leader in analytical technologies transfert at production plant level.
    - Formulation homogeneity monitoring by NIR
    - Raman Technology evaluation as a PAT tool

    Feasability study and online tests at production level.

Formations

  • Université Poitiers

    Poitiers 2005 - 2007 Analytical Chemistry and Quality Assurance

    Topics: Theory on organic and inorganic chemistry, Theory and practice on analytical chemistry techno(GC, HPLC,Mass Spec,IR,RMN,SpectroUV-Vis), Projects leadership in analytical chemistry, Many projects in Quality Assurance, Internships during graduation

  • Université Poitiers

    Poitiers 2003 - 2005 Licence de Chimie

  • Université Poitiers

    Poitiers 2001 - 2003 Chemistry

    Topics:
    - General chemistry (organic and inorganic)
    - Physics and Maths
    - Industrial process (pilot plant)
    - Many projects in organic chemistry and inorganic chemistry
    - many internships in different companies

