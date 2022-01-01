Fabien PEDRETTI

Mes compétences :
Analytical Chemistry
Chemistry
Field engineer
Key Accounts
Laboratory
Training
Entreprises
AMS France
- Ingénieur Support Application
Москва2011 - maintenantSupport application sur instrumentation pour le réseau de distributeurs à travers le monde
- Formation et démonstration instruments pour distributeurs et clients finaux
- Installation et formation matériel client final et distributeur
- Support applicatif
- Support après vente
- Référent technique pour équipe commerciale
Ingénieur application au sein du laboratoire
- Développement de nouvelles méthodes sur instrumentations AMS France
- Gestion de projets tels qu'étude de faisabilité et analyses échantillons
Alpha MOS
- Technical Support Engineer
Toulouse2007 - 2011Technical and applicative support
- System installation and customer training
- System trouble shooting and repair
- Key account manager
- Application lab manager
Wyeth Pharmaceutical
- Project leader in Process Analytical Technologies
2007 - 2007Project leader in analytical technologies transfert at production plant level.
- Formulation homogeneity monitoring by NIR
- Raman Technology evaluation as a PAT tool
Feasability study and online tests at production level.
Poitiers2005 - 2007Analytical Chemistry and Quality Assurance
Topics: Theory on organic and inorganic chemistry, Theory and practice on analytical chemistry techno(GC, HPLC,Mass Spec,IR,RMN,SpectroUV-Vis), Projects leadership in analytical chemistry, Many projects in Quality Assurance, Internships during graduation
Topics:
- General chemistry (organic and inorganic)
- Physics and Maths
- Industrial process (pilot plant)
- Many projects in organic chemistry and inorganic chemistry
- many internships in different companies