Fabienne DEUDON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pantin dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mes compétences :
budgets
Microsoft Office
Internet
gestion centre de profit
Customer Relationship Management
Business Analysis
Strategic Planning
Audit
Project Management
Staff Appraisals
Managerial Skills > Team Management
Franchising
Budgets & Budgeting
Negotiation Skills
Support
Management Consulting
Market Research
Top Management
eCommerce
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office 365
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word