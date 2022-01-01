Menu

Fabienne DEUDON

PANTIN

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
budgets
Microsoft Office
Internet
gestion centre de profit
Customer Relationship Management
Business Analysis
Strategic Planning
Audit
Project Management
Staff Appraisals
Managerial Skills > Team Management
Franchising
Budgets & Budgeting
Negotiation Skills
Support
Management Consulting
Market Research
Top Management
eCommerce
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office 365
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • SA SERA - DIRECTRICE OPERATIONNELLE

    2019 - 2020 * Gestion de la relation client, analyse commerciale, mise en place de comités de pilotage avec les clients et adhérents
    * Planification organisationnelle
    * Planification stratégique
    * Audit, recrutement, formation et réorganisation des équipes opérationnelles et administratives
    * Gestion de projet, pilotage et mise en place d'un nouvel outil de gestion
    * Mise en place de nouveaux process pour l'évaluation des employés qui ont donnés lieu à des améliorations de performances notables
    * Gestion d'une équipe de 9 collaborateurs, supervision de l'embauche, de la formation et de l'évolution professionnelle de chacun
    * Adaptation d'un niveau de service spécifique à chaque client en répondant aux inquiétudes et en apportant des réponses
    * Supervision des opérations quotidiennes de plus de 7 600 dossiers / an, pour un CA annuel de 2 M EUR

  • CARECO - ATTACHEE DE DIRECTION

    2018 - 2020 * Pilotage des différents projets informatiques du groupe (Suivi de projet, développements, déploiements, budgets)
    * Pilotage et lancement du site internet destiné aux professionnels
    * Secrétariat, courriers entrants/sortants
    * Gestion et organisation des déplacements de la direction
    * Organisation conseils d'administration et réunions
    * Garante du respect des normes administratives définies par la tête de réseau
    * Elaboration de statistiques (outil de pilotage et gestion)
    * Partenariats fournisseurs liés au e-commerce et négociations pour le groupe

  • CARECO FRANCE - Responsable Animation Réseau

    Pantin 2017 - 2020

  • CYCOM International - Responsable commercial/Animatrice réseau région Sud

    2014 - 2016 En charge de l'animation et du développement d'un réseau d'enseignes en franchise dans la partie Sud de la France. Garante de l'application de la politique commerciale de l'enseigne, véritable relais entre le franchiseur et les franchisés. Mon expérience en gestion d'entreprise est un véritable atout pour fédérer et convaincre des patrons indépendants pour travailler et aller dans le même sens que le franchiseur.

  • SUD DE LA FRANCE - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIALE

    2014 - 2016 : CYCOM INTERNATIONAL
    * Animation du réseau de magasins franchisés (120 magasins)
    * Prospection et développement du réseau (+8)
    * Développer et pérenniser les relations franchisés-franchiseur
    * Garante du respect d'application des normes franchiseur
    * Support et conseils en gestion

  • FRANCHISEE DAFY MOTO AGEN - Co-Gérante

    2007 - 2014 Enseigne Dafy Moto * Co-Gérante du magasin
    Distribution Spécialisée * Elaboration du projet, étude de marché, recherche des locaux
    Réseau de franchises * Recherche de partenaires bancaires
    * Elaboration du plan du magasin, achat du mobilier, achat des produits, implantation du magasin ;
    * Recrutement et formation de l'équipe
    * Mise en place des procédures internes
    * Ouverture et lancement du magasin
    * Analyse et suivi des indicateurs de gestion et tableaux de bord ;
    * Rentable dès le premier exercice (+40% par rapport au prévisionnel)

  • BUREAU VALLEE - REPONSABLE DE MAGASIN

    Les Clayes Sous Bois 2005 - 2006 * Mission : Redresser le magasin dans son activité
    * Réalisation :
    Recrutement et formation d’une nouvelle équipe
    Mise en place des procédures internes
    Développement et suivi du CA et de la marge
    Progression de la fréquentation
    Maîtrise des charges, optimisation du Résultat Courant

  • BUREAU VALLEE - DIRECTRICE DE MAGASIN

    2005 - 2006 * Recrutement et formation d'une nouvelle équipe
    * Mise en place des procédures internes
    * Développement et suivi du CA et de la marge (+26% ; +31%)
    * Progression de la fréquentation
    * Maîtrise des charges, optimisation du Résultat Courant

  • LOGI RH - ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION

    2001 - 2004 SSII LOGI-RH * Mission : Donner l'autonomie administrative à l'agence par la création du poste
    * Réalisation :
    Mise en place des procédures internes
    Suivi des projets
    Rédaction des propositions commerciales et devis
    Gestion des relations clients
    Planifications des interventions des consultants et chefs de projet
    Optimisation des déplacements des consultants
    Secrétariat de l'agence
    Responsable des achats de fournitures de bureau

  • E.Leclerc - Hôtesse de caisse, puis d'accueil

    Ivry-sur-Seine 1996 - 2000

  • E.LECLERC - Hôtesse de caisse centrale

    Ivry-sur-Seine 1996 - 2000 : Grande Distribution * Elaboration du planning des hôtesses de caisses et d'accueil
    * Préparation des remises bancaires (espèces et chèques)
    * Contrôle des états de caisses
    Hôtesse d'accueil :
    * Gestion du standard, accueil des clients ;
    * Gestion du service après vente ;
    * Gestion des échanges, remboursements et litiges clients.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2013 - 2014 Bts

  • CFA De La Chambre Des Métiers De Meaux (Meaux)

    Meaux 1992 - 1994 CAP

