Fabienne HANAUER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Base de données
Datamining
Études de marché
Humanitaire
Internet
Market analysis
Marketing
Marketing research
Research
Sciences sociales
SONDAGE
Statistiques
Survey
Transport
Transport maritime

Entreprises

  • Grand Port Maritime de Marseille - Statistician

    2009 - maintenant

  • 3S Marketing - Market research executive

    Marseille 2008 - 2009 Market research company since 1989, 3S MARKETING is specialized in data collection and information analysis : opinion surveys, market research and market surveys.

  • Enov research - Market research manager

    Villeurbanne 2000 - 2007 I was in charge of a «multiclient» business unit : development of turnover (30% of overall enov research - formerly data nova - turnover in 2006), customer tracking

    I was survey head : tracking the surveys from their introduction to analysis, coordination, , preparation of reports, summaries and conclusions, presentation of the results to clients and operational recommendation proposals

    I was managing and coordinating : training and management of research executives, coordination of the various business partners or suppliers within the framework of the surveys

  • TELEPERFORMANCE - Statistician

    Asnières sur Seine 1996 - 2000

  • Cerema - Study Head

    Bron 1995 - 1996

  • AVISO Conseil - Executive Research assistant

    LYON 1994 - 1995

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

