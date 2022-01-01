Fabienne SEON

Mes compétences :
Sales
Project management
Channel Marketing
Entreprises
ARCHOS
- Sales & Business Development ROW
Igny2011 - maintenantSales and Business Development for:
- Distribution
- BtoB
- OEM
ARCHOS
- Channel Marketing Manager
Igny2006 - 2009• Marketing and sales interface
• Management of the field sales team
• Management of Marketing budget
• Sales analysis
• Conception, purchase and supply management of marketing material for POS
• Negociation with retailers for implementation of merchandising and promotion projects(Darty, Fnac, Boulanger,Dixons,Mediamarkt,…)
• Development of promotions (bundles, Vouchers, Mailing,...)
• Organisation of Trade shows
• Organisation of co-branded communication campaigns with retailers and media buying
• Development of ARCHOS Shop-in-shop with etailers (Pixmania, CDiscount,...)
• Partnerships