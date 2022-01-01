Menu

Fabienne SEON

Igny

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sales
Project management
Channel Marketing

Entreprises

  • ARCHOS - Sales & Business Development ROW

    Igny 2011 - maintenant Sales and Business Development for:
    - Distribution
    - BtoB
    - OEM

  • ARCHOS - Channel Marketing Manager

    Igny 2006 - 2009 • Marketing and sales interface
    • Management of the field sales team
    • Management of Marketing budget
    • Sales analysis
    • Conception, purchase and supply management of marketing material for POS
    • Negociation with retailers for implementation of merchandising and promotion projects(Darty, Fnac, Boulanger,Dixons,Mediamarkt,…)
    • Development of promotions (bundles, Vouchers, Mailing,...)
    • Organisation of Trade shows
    • Organisation of co-branded communication campaigns with retailers and media buying
    • Development of ARCHOS Shop-in-shop with etailers (Pixmania, CDiscount,...)
    • Partnerships

Formations

