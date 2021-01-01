Fabrice DROUIN

Mes compétences :
Banque privée
Venture capital
Marketing relationnel
Management
Gestion de la relation client
Conseil
Finance
Gestion de projet
Recrutement
Gestion des ressources humaines
Entreprises
UR Capital
- Directeur
2016 - maintenantWe provide Executive Search, Recruitment, HR Consulting Services for clients in the Financial Services, Biotech & Life Science industries. With a strong niche market footprint we combine more than 30 years of experience in our fields of expertise. Our track record is global and include main financial cities in the world (Geneva, Zurich, London, Luxembourg, France Dubai, Singapore, Hong-Kong, New York and Boston).