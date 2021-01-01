Retail
Fabrice GUGENHEIM
Fabrice GUGENHEIM
Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Consulting
pétrole
Entreprises
Schlumberger
- Planning & Economics Manager
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Schlumberger
- Business Development and Project Manager
Paris
2008 - 2011
Schlumberger Business Consulting
- Senior Consultant
2006 - 2008
Senior Consultant Europe, CIS and Africa
Total Oil &Gas Venezuela B.V.
- Economiste
2003 - 2006
Economiste au sein du département "Business Development and New Ventures".
The Boston Consulting Group
- Chargé de recherches
Paris
2002 - 2003
Chargé de recherches au sein des practices "Industry" et "Financial Services".
Formations
Université Paris Dauphine
Paris
2002 - 2003
Université Catholique De Lille (Lille)
Lille
1999 - 2002
Réseau
Alexandra BOURGOIN
Anne KAPLAN
Franck PETIT
Nicolas BORUCHOWICZ
Olivier ROMEU
Peggy LEMOR
Sonia BOISSARD
Stephane GODEC
Vincent MESNAGE