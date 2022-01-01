Fabrice TRIVAUDEY

Experienced Senior Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in public and private security industry. More than 28 years of experience, Strong Business Development, Leadership, Integrity, Loyalty, P&L oriented, Analysis Strength and Solutions Provider to support Development or Solve Management Problems, Decision-making and Good Judgment, Diversity and Performance are corroborating the key skills of Fabrice.



Mes compétences :

Management

Sécurité

Développement commercial

Conseil

Gestion de projet

Marketing

Leadership

Security Management