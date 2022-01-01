Menu

Fabrice TRIVAUDEY

En résumé

Experienced Senior Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in public and private security industry. More than 28 years of experience, Strong Business Development, Leadership, Integrity, Loyalty, P&L oriented, Analysis Strength and Solutions Provider to support Development or Solve Management Problems, Decision-making and Good Judgment, Diversity and Performance are corroborating the key skills of Fabrice.

Mes compétences :
Management
Sécurité
Développement commercial
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Leadership
Security Management

Entreprises

  • SGS - Société Gabonaise de Services - Directeur Général

    2015 - 2018

  • G4S - Managing Director - G4S Gabon Secure Solutions

    2013 - 2015

  • G4S - Group Representative (G4S Mauritania)

    2012 - 2013

  • G4S - Group Representative (G4S Guinée)

    2011 - 2011

  • G4S - Group Representative (G4S Senegal)

    2011 - 2011

  • G4S Djibouti - Managing Director

    2010 - 2010

  • G4S Libya - Managing Director

    2010 - 2010

  • G4S NWA Region - Projects Director

    2010 - 2011

  • G4S Mauritania - Managing Director

    2007 - 2010

  • G4S Morocco - Guarding Division Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2007

  • G4S Lebanon - Consultant for

    2005 - 2007

  • SAA Lebanon - Security Affairs Adviser

    2002 - 2007 .

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs - French Embassies - Senior Security Management

    1997 - 2002

  • Ministry of Interior - Police Officer

    1990 - 2002

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale De Police (Saint-Malo, France)

    Saint-Malo, France 1996 - 1996 Sécurité Ambassade

    Formation spéciale Forces de Sécurité en
    Ambassade couvrant également les méthodes de
    gestion et de communication specifiques aux
    Ambassades

  • Ecole Nationale De Police (Lyon (France))

    Lyon (France) 1990 - 1990 Sécurité Publique

    Fonctionnaire de Police

