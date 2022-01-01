Menu

Fanny LARGERON

BESANCON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ville de Besançon - Chef de service Approvisionnements et Magasins

    BESANCON 2016 - maintenant

  • Ville de Besançon - Chargée de mission approvisionnements et logistique

    BESANCON 2012 - maintenant

  • Groupe IMI - Cheval Frères - Responsable Achats

    2008 - 2011

  • Caterpillar France - Analyste Achat

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2007

  • Caterpillar Belgium - Analyste Achats

    Saint-Denis 2004 - 2006

  • Sodertex - Acheteur

    2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :