Fanny LARGERON
Fanny LARGERON
BESANCON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ville de Besançon
- Chef de service Approvisionnements et Magasins
BESANCON
2016 - maintenant
Ville de Besançon
- Chargée de mission approvisionnements et logistique
BESANCON
2012 - maintenant
Groupe IMI - Cheval Frères
- Responsable Achats
2008 - 2011
Caterpillar France
- Analyste Achat
Saint-Denis
2007 - 2007
Caterpillar Belgium
- Analyste Achats
Saint-Denis
2004 - 2006
Sodertex
- Acheteur
2004 - 2004
Formations
IUT LE CREUSOT Université De Bourgogne
Le Creusot
2002 - 2003
Licence Professionnelle Acheteur
Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet
Saint Etienne
2000 - 2002
DUT GACO
Réseau
Arnaud DUMONT
Bertrand LEJEUNE
François BOURIOT
Jean-Jack LARGERON
Jérôme BORDE
Matthias MENNECIER
Maud REYNAUD
Serge GUILLEMIN
Victor VINCENTZ
