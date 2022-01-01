Faroud LIAMIDI

I feel that the company of tomorrow has to turn his energy to the conquest of news markets. In order to grow up healthy.



In these circumstances, my double competence becomes a tangible benefit. I hold a title of Engineer in Aeronautical Stress Engineering and I have completed an advanced Master program in international business development, marketing, and management certified by the CNCP.



I want to participate at innovative and competitive projects in order to satisfy the customers’ needs around the world. Beeing in the client’s bubble and beeing able to target all his specifics needs is, according to me, the most interesting aspect of my future job.

However I keep attention on all kinds of propositions.



Mes compétences :

PATRAN/NASTRAN

Solidworks

Catia

HyperMesh

Python

ISAMI

Abaqus/CAE

Qt

C++