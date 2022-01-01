Menu

Faroud LIAMIDI

TOULOUSE

En résumé

I feel that the company of tomorrow has to turn his energy to the conquest of news markets. In order to grow up healthy.

In these circumstances, my double competence becomes a tangible benefit. I hold a title of Engineer in Aeronautical Stress Engineering and I have completed an advanced Master program in international business development, marketing, and management certified by the CNCP.

I want to participate at innovative and competitive projects in order to satisfy the customers’ needs around the world. Beeing in the client’s bubble and beeing able to target all his specifics needs is, according to me, the most interesting aspect of my future job.
However I keep attention on all kinds of propositions.

Mes compétences :
PATRAN/NASTRAN
Solidworks
Catia
HyperMesh
Python
ISAMI
Abaqus/CAE
Qt
C++

Entreprises

  • EXPORT-ET-VOUS - Ingénieur d'Affaires Industrielles

    2015 - maintenant EXPORT & VOUS is an association that offers a support to businesses in their international development.

    We have created this association in the context of the specialized Master in International Business Engineering from INSA Toulouse.
    This legal framework allows us to work easily with companies and so to carry out their business development.

    Our actions
    - Market study
    - New customers prospection
    - Distributors prospection
    - Providers prospection
    - Technological monitoring
    - Subsidiary development
    - Events participation (trade show)
    - Audit

  • ALTRAN OUEST - Ingénieur Calcul

    2014 - 2014 Développement d'outils d'automatisation de maillage sous HYPERMESH PATRAN et ABAQUS.
    Définitions des besoins et possibilités d'automatisation de taches de calculs.
    Programmation par PYTHON d'outils de modélisation élément finis.
    Codage C++, Qt, VBA.

  • SOGECLAIR BLAGANC - STAGIAIRE INGENIEUR CALCUL

    2013 - 2013 Pré-dimensionnement machine d’essai Statique pour éprouvette composite
    Conception et calcul de pièces mécaniques
    Participation à la rédaction dossier de validation certification calcul et modèle (Front Spar / Rib1 A350)
    Check modèle éléments finis
    Modélisation par éléments finis
    Méthodes de calculs Airbus

  • Airbus Group - Stagiraire ingénieur moteur

    Blagnac 2011 - 2012 Exploitation données retour client
    Production de recommandations pour amélioration des systèmes futurs
    Acquis : sens du travail d’équipe, communication avec différents cœurs de métier, gestion de données

  • NTN TRANSMISSION EUROPE - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Mise en place d’un nouveau moyen de contrôle
    Mise à jour de base de données
    Réhabilitation des moyens de contrôle

Formations

  • INSA Toulouse, MSIAI

    Toulouse 2015 - maintenant Mastère spécialisé ingénieur d'affaires industrielles

    Études de marchés
    Recherche de distributeurs et de fournisseurs
    Développement et implantation d'une filiale à l'international
    Élaboration d'un business plan
    Participation à des salons
    Prospection de nouveaux clients
    Audits
    Veille technologique

  • ESTACA

    Levallois Perret 2009 - 2013 INGENIEUR AERONAUTIQUE

    Calcul de structure et architecture aéronautique
    Projet : Conception et calcul statique de la porte de train A320 en matériaux composite
    Conception d’une aile volante de type A380 sous CATIA V5
    Modélisation et Calcul statique d’un avion type ULM (la demoiselle)
    Matières étudiées : Calcul de structure, Conception assistée par ordinateur,
    Aérodynamique, Résistance des matériaux.

