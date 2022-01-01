Farzam RANBARAN

-
RDI-Horizons
- Consultant
2012 - maintenant
Research management solutions offered to: research funding/performing organisations both in the public and private sectors, as well as to individual research groups:
• Definition and management of technology development/transfer programmes;
• Innovation management; portfolio and operations analyses, diagnostics and evaluation;
• Strategy development and prioritisation;
• Enabling and management of collaborations.
-
European Science Foundation
- Head of Unit / Senior Science Officer, Chief Executive Unit
2008 - 2012
Head of Corporate Science Operations Unit and member of ESF’s Management Group (May 2009 to Feb 2012); Senior Science Officer in the Chief Executive unit (Sep 2008 to April 2009);
Operational Management of ESF’s main programmes/instruments: European Young Investigator Awards (EURYI); EUROCORES Scheme; Exploratory Workshops; and Research Networking Programmes (handling of the calls with more than one thousand proposals per year and hundreds of on-going funded activities);
Centralised coordination and support activities to ESF’s five Science Units;
Quality Assurance and optimisation of processes and procedures used across the organisation;
Support to the Chief Executive and the Director of Science and Strategy Development on policy and strategy issues and on other internal/external affairs;
-
European Science Foundation
- Science Officer, Physical and Engineering Sciences unit
2005 - 2008
-
Canadian Space Agency
- Programme Manager/Space Technology Development Manager
1999 - 2005
-
Pratt & Whitney, Connecticut, USA
- Senior Staff Engineer, Fand-Drive Gear System
1998 - 1999
-
Bombardier Aerospace
- Staff Engineer
Montréal
1995 - 1998