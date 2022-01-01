Menu

Farzam RANBARAN

LE VÉSINET

Entreprises

  • RDI-Horizons - Consultant

    2012 - maintenant Research management solutions offered to: research funding/performing organisations both in the public and private sectors, as well as to individual research groups:

    • Definition and management of technology development/transfer programmes;
    • Innovation management; portfolio and operations analyses, diagnostics and evaluation;
    • Strategy development and prioritisation;
    • Enabling and management of collaborations.

  • European Science Foundation - Head of Unit / Senior Science Officer, Chief Executive Unit

    2008 - 2012  Head of Corporate Science Operations Unit and member of ESF’s Management Group (May 2009 to Feb 2012); Senior Science Officer in the Chief Executive unit (Sep 2008 to April 2009);
     Operational Management of ESF’s main programmes/instruments: European Young Investigator Awards (EURYI); EUROCORES Scheme; Exploratory Workshops; and Research Networking Programmes (handling of the calls with more than one thousand proposals per year and hundreds of on-going funded activities);
     Centralised coordination and support activities to ESF’s five Science Units;
     Quality Assurance and optimisation of processes and procedures used across the organisation;
     Support to the Chief Executive and the Director of Science and Strategy Development on policy and strategy issues and on other internal/external affairs;

  • European Science Foundation - Science Officer, Physical and Engineering Sciences unit

    2005 - 2008

  • Canadian Space Agency - Programme Manager/Space Technology Development Manager

    1999 - 2005

  • Pratt & Whitney, Connecticut, USA - Senior Staff Engineer, Fand-Drive Gear System

    1998 - 1999

  • Bombardier Aerospace - Staff Engineer

    Montréal 1995 - 1998

Formations

  • Mc Gill University (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 1991 - 1997 PhD

    R&D in Mechanical Engineering,
    Robotics and Automation

  • Concordia University (Montréal)

    Montréal 1988 - 1991 Master of Applied Sciences

    Research Assistant
    Teaching Assistant
    Automation and Control, Robotics

