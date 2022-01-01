Fathi BENNI

-
Kraft Foods France
- Category Manager Provera Intermarché
CLAMART
maintenant
-
Mondel?z International (Kraft Foods)
- DIRECTEUR REGIONAL LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON
CLAMART
2013 - maintenant
-
Kraft foods
- Directeur régional Rhône Alpes
2012 - 2013
-
KRAFT FOODS FRANCE
- DIRECTEUR REGIONAL SUD OUEST
CLAMART
2011 - maintenant
-
Kraft foods France
- RCR Provera-Francap Nationale et Affiliés
CLAMART
2010 - 2010
-
Kraft Foods France
- Responsable Trade Marketing Chocolat Saisonnier
CLAMART
2009 - 2010
-
Kraft Foods France
- Responsable Merchandising et Assortiment catégorie Chocolat
CLAMART
2008 - 2009
-
Kraft Foods France
- Responsable de Secteur Sud Ouest
CLAMART
2004 - 2007