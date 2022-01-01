Menu

Fathi BENNI

CLAMART

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Kraft Foods France - Category Manager Provera Intermarché

    CLAMART maintenant

  • Mondel?z International (Kraft Foods) - DIRECTEUR REGIONAL LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON

    CLAMART 2013 - maintenant

  • Kraft foods - Directeur régional Rhône Alpes

    2012 - 2013

  • KRAFT FOODS FRANCE - DIRECTEUR REGIONAL SUD OUEST

    CLAMART 2011 - maintenant

  • Kraft foods France - RCR Provera-Francap Nationale et Affiliés

    CLAMART 2010 - 2010

  • Kraft Foods France - Responsable Trade Marketing Chocolat Saisonnier

    CLAMART 2009 - 2010

  • Kraft Foods France - Responsable Merchandising et Assortiment catégorie Chocolat

    CLAMART 2008 - 2009

  • Kraft Foods France - Responsable de Secteur Sud Ouest

    CLAMART 2004 - 2007

Formations

  • ISEM ENSA-INRA MASTER II

    Montpellier 2001 - 2004 AGROALIMENTAIRE

    AGROALIMENTAIRE

  • Iut Technique De Commercialisation DUT (Beziers)

    Beziers 1999 - 2001 COMMERCE

    COMMERCE

