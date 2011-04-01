Fatiha LASFAR

Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior
- Director Group, Engineering Quality and Customer Satisfaction
LEVALLOIS PERRET2016 - maintenant-Drive compliance within the engineering function of product & process development programs
-Establish engineering quality metrics within the product & process development operating system
-Conduct in depth root cause analysis as part of continuous improvement to identify systemic issues
-Create a process for governance of the engineering process to monitor compliance and gaps within the deliverables expected in the engineering development
-Interface with regional engineering teams to assure alignment with the engineering quality objectives
-Establish lessons learned culture and structure within the engineering global organisation
-Ensure that IATF16949 Quality Management System requirements are met and certification is maintained at Engineering Centers and Plant levels
-Manage customer satisfaction and ensure appropriate actions are taken to address customer complaints.
-Establish processes to ensure that non-conforming product is adequately controlled to prevent unintended use or shipment to the Customer
-Perform Product Safety Risk-based management process for the current product lines
-Implement ISO26262 standard for innovating product lines
Management: 5 direct and 15 Managers doted-line
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Supplier Development Executive Manager - Powertrain
Rueil Malmaison2012 - 2015
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
- Responsable Qualité Chaîne de Traction (Moteurs & Boites de vitesse)
Rueil Malmaison2009 - 2011Responsable Qualité Conception Mécanique GMP pour l’ensemble des constituants mécaniques des moteurs et boîtes de vitesses en développement et en production.
- Animer la démarche AQF (assurance qualité Fournisseur) des constituants mécaniques
- Animer la politique Qualité, et la représenter en interne et auprès des clients / fournisseurs
- Assurer le maintien de la cohérence du Système de Management Qualité
- Auditer le Système de Management de la Qualité et assurer le suivi des audits externes et internes
- Déploiement de l’Excellence System au sein du pôle Qualité Conception Mécanique GMP au sens LEAN (amélioration des processus organisationnels et de la standardisation des modes de fonctionnement).
Management d’une équipe de 45 ingénieurs.
PSA Peugeot Citroen
- Responsable Qualité - Haut Moteur
Rueil Malmaison2006 - 2009
KAPPA Bellême International Consulting Engineering
- Consultante Senior Sûreté de Fonctionnement/Qualité
2002 - 2006
SECTOR SA
- Ingénieur consultante Sûreté de Fonctionnement/Maintenance