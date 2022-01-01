Menu

Fatiha NFIAT

ALGER

En résumé

Skills: Operational Management, Project Coordination, OPEX and CAPEX Procurement, Sourcing, Negociation, Technical International Trade (Importation/Exportation logistic), Supply Chain.

Mes compétences :
Export
Sourcing
Commerce international

Entreprises

  • Lafarge Cement Algeria - Purchasing Manager - CAPEX

    2013 - maintenant Projet of a new Cement Plant In Algeria:
    -Setting up of local back office team (procurement to payment).
    -Purchases and payment consolidation, sourcing of new suppliers locally
    -Coordination on the Tender preparation between Project team end local departments (tax,laws,customs,finances)

  • Lafarge Algeria - Purchasing Manager - OPEX

    2011 - 2013 Scope: Industrial maintenance Purchases of two cement Plants
    Management of a team of five people
    Management of the planning maintenance from quarries to the expeditions/Dspatching
    Standardisation of the Sourcing supplies, development of the contract Parts Procurement
    Defined and implemented a management procedure on supply planning for stoppage involving the client and financial department

  • Entrepose Services (VINCI) - Purchasing Manager

    2009 - 2011 Sourcing / supply chain and logistic/ Negociation with all the actors: from suppliers to the client.
    Export Area Manager: developpement of a portofolio of 100 Customers O&G filed, prospection of new account of another field (Construction, food industry etc.), negociation of partenship contracts (bank, forwarder, suppliers)
    Management and training of a team of 4 to 7 jobers. Team coaching around a common target: being the interface between the final user and manufacturer

  • Entrepose Services (VINCI) - Purchaser

    2006 - 2009 Under the direction of the group leader, I took care of procurement part externalized by my clients in Guinea Golf area as Senegal, Ivory Coast, Angola, Gabon and Cameroon.
    Tasks:Answering to requests for procurement and request for tender within the SCM process and deadlines imposed by the client.

Formations

  • INSEEC (Paris)

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Management &International Trade, Paris IXX

  • FACULTE DE SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2000 - 2003

  • Val De Durance (Pertuis)

    Pertuis 1996 - 1998 SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES ET SOCIALES

    LYCEE

