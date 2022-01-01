Fatiha NFIAT

2013 - maintenantProjet of a new Cement Plant In Algeria:
-Setting up of local back office team (procurement to payment).
-Purchases and payment consolidation, sourcing of new suppliers locally
-Coordination on the Tender preparation between Project team end local departments (tax,laws,customs,finances)
Lafarge Algeria
- Purchasing Manager - OPEX
2011 - 2013Scope: Industrial maintenance Purchases of two cement Plants
Management of a team of five people
Management of the planning maintenance from quarries to the expeditions/Dspatching
Standardisation of the Sourcing supplies, development of the contract Parts Procurement
Defined and implemented a management procedure on supply planning for stoppage involving the client and financial department
Entrepose Services (VINCI)
- Purchasing Manager
2009 - 2011Sourcing / supply chain and logistic/ Negociation with all the actors: from suppliers to the client.
Export Area Manager: developpement of a portofolio of 100 Customers O&G filed, prospection of new account of another field (Construction, food industry etc.), negociation of partenship contracts (bank, forwarder, suppliers)
Management and training of a team of 4 to 7 jobers. Team coaching around a common target: being the interface between the final user and manufacturer
Entrepose Services (VINCI)
- Purchaser
2006 - 2009Under the direction of the group leader, I took care of procurement part externalized by my clients in Guinea Golf area as Senegal, Ivory Coast, Angola, Gabon and Cameroon.
Tasks:Answering to requests for procurement and request for tender within the SCM process and deadlines imposed by the client.
Formations
INSEEC (Paris)
Paris2005 - 2006Management &International Trade, Paris IXX
FACULTE DE SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence2000 - 2003
Val De Durance (Pertuis)
Pertuis1996 - 1998SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES ET SOCIALES