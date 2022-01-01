Retail
Florence CHALARD
Florence CHALARD
Le Plessis-Belleville
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Adequat
- Responsable d'agence
Le Plessis-Belleville
2017 - maintenant
Triangle
- Responsable d'agence
cergy
2017 - 2017
Triangle
- Attachée Commerciale
cergy
2016 - 2017
Triangle
- Assistante d'Agence
cergy
2003 - 2016
WHITE AND BROWN
- Assistante logistique
Sens
2000 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Sainte Marie
Meaux
1996 - 2000
BTS Assistant de Gestion PME-PMI
Réseau
Annie BOUCHÉ
Anthony THURIEAU
Dominique GARRET
Estelle LARELLE
Géraldine MATHIEU
Mélanie FEUILLIETTE
Olivier TREMOIS
Randieri CRISTIAN
Sébastien FORGET
Vincent TUPINIER