Florence CHEIRON

NEW YORK

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Account management
Adaptability
Environment
Excellent organizational skills
Forecasting
Management
Marketing
online marketing
Organizational skills
Reporting
Team Player

Entreprises

  • Cocoge Distribution - Purchasing and Import Assistant

    2007 - 2007 Successfully coordinated actions between suppliers and forwarding agents to insure the
    deliverability of products on time.
    • Managed inventory
    • Scheduled orders
    • Coordinated flow between all the actors involved in the purchasing process

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)

    Lyon 2006 - 2007 Master Management - International Strategy and Marketing

  • Institut Supérieur Européen De Gestion ISEG

    Toulouse 2002 - 2004 Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and International Business

  • Lycée Nevers

    Montpellier 1997 - 1999 Baccalauréat Sciences et Technologies Tertiaires

