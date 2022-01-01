Retail
Florence DAUPHIN
Florence DAUPHIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Entreprises
GROUPE MAZET
- Responsable commerciale
2012 - maintenant
NORMACOLOR
- Responsable commerciale
2009 - 2012
OPTIMHOME
- AGENT COMMERCIAL
MONTPELLIER
2007 - 2009
TRANSPORTS ALLOIN
- Attachée Commerciale
2005 - 2007
DACHSER
- Attachée Commerciale
La Verrie
2002 - 2005
TNT Express france
- Attachée Commerciale
Lyon
2000 - 2002
BOUYGUES TELECOM Entreprises
- Ingénieur Commercial
Meudon
1997 - 2000
Formations
ESSCA
Angers
1989 - 1990
MASTER
COMMERCE
Institut Des Hautes Etudes Internationales
Paris
1985 - 1989
Réseau
Aurélie CHEVRIER
Florence BRUAIRE
Francis PIETRA
Gilles GANDY
Hubert MIREREY
Karine VAUNAT
Ludivine CARAVACA
Nelson TEIXEIRA DA ENCARNACAO
Philippe NICOLAS