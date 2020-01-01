Florence Delaby is a Major Project executive leader with over twenty years of experience as a senior director in project management and engineering in the industrial and infrastructure domains (Energy, Food & Beverage, Telecommunication, Construction, Healthcare) for major players (Siemens, ABB, Sidel, SNC), in North-America, Europe and Asia. She was extensively involved in strategic alignment, project & portfolio management and operational excellence.

Used to work with executives, on complex and high-visibility projects (PPP) under high-pressure in fast-paced environments, she is known for her taste for the challenge and business acumen and is recognized for her ability to recover projects.





Mes compétences :

Directeur de projet