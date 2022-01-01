Retail
Florence KACI
Florence KACI
GOLFE JUAN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PhoCusWright
- Director EMEA Sales
maintenant
Formations
ESCAET
Aix En Provence
1997 - 2000
ESCAET
Aix En Provence
1997 - 2000
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis
Cannes La Bocca
1995 - 1997
Lycée Carnot
Cannes
1991 - 1995
economie
Réseau
Alain DUJARDIN
Alice BRAHIC
Anaëlle LEVEAU
Isabelle BANANI
Jean DA LUZ
Jérémy BROCHARD
Laurence RAFOLS-BINDOCCI
Laurent TESTARD
Marianne BONPOIS
Nadine GUTAPFEL