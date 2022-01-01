Florence LE BRUN

-
FLB RECYCLAGE ET REEMPLOI
- Director
2015 - maintenant
-
Guy Dauphin Environnement
- Business Development Manager
Rocquancourt
2011 - 2014
-
BPR Group
- Sales Executive
2009 - 2011
New business Development (launch ting campaigns, BNI, events)
Account Management
-
SUEZ ENVIRONMENT Upper Normandy
- Sales Executive
2007 - 2009
Managed complex waste recycling project and put together tailored proposals meeting clients requirements.
Performed market Research Industry. Built new commercial offer specialzing in complex plastic or vegetable oil recycling. Think and establish a marketing approach (brochure, direct marketing, lead a prospectors team)
Managed and grew a number of key accounts like Glaxo SmithKline, Arkema (biggest agency's private project of the year), Carrefour Discount (best new private deal of the agency 2008) TNT Express...
-
Chamber of Commerce Versailles Paris
- Development Search Officer
2006 - 2006
- Sale environmental services to small and medium sized companies
- Project management : Propose a consulting offer to companies in sustainable development management
- Result : Presentation of the project to Head Management
-
ANTEA Paris
- Sales Representative
2004 - 2005
Antea is a consulting and engineering company specialized in environment
- Prospect and sale services to industrial companies and public sector
- Project management : Start a new offer specialised in air quality, according to the Kyoto Protocol
- Result : Project approved by the Direction and Antea reached the top five French companies of that sector in 2005
-
BIOGNOSIS Wales
- Assistant Project Manager
2004 - 2004
Biognosis Aberystwyth West Wales, Aberystwyth. Assistant Project Manager
- Prospect by telephone industrial companies of the Ceredigeon County Council to bring synergies between them into setting up the first waste collect
- Result : Achievement of waste management in a test town, Lampeter
-
AXA Assurance Normandy
- Marketing Surveyor
2002 - 2002
-
Bank Caisse Epargne Upper Normandy
- Bank Cashier and help desk € new currency
2001 - 2002