Menu

France BERTHENET - CHAPUIS

ST LAURENT DU VAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Attaché de recherche clinique
équitation
Recherche
Recherche clinique
Oncologie

Entreprises

  • PPD France - Sr Start-Up team manager

    2020 - maintenant Drives, manages and leads all aspect of Clinical Start-up activities at the country/region and project level to achieve successful activations of sites within timeline and according to budget.

  • PRA Health Sciences - Start-Up Lead

    2016 - 2020 Drives, manages and leads all aspect of Clinical Start-up activities at the country/region and project level to achieve successful activations of sites within timeline and according to budget.

  • PRA Health Sciences - Attachée de Recherche Clinique

    2008 - 2016 Études internationales de phase II & &III en Cancérologie pulmonaire, Soins intensifs, Rhumatologie, Hépatologie, Hématologie...
    Monitoring : mise en place, suivi et clôture, reporting au chef de projet, suivi administratif, dossier de soumission, ...

  • Arkopharma - Attachée de Recherche Clinique

    Carros 2004 - 2007 Etude européenne (France et Belgique) de phase III en gynécologie (ménopause)
    Monitoring : mise en place, suivi et clôture, reporting au chef de projet, suivi administratif et gestion des traitements (demande réapprovisionnement, suivi des retours), suivi des SAE (en relation avec la pharmacovigilance).

  • Laboratoires Urgo - Attachée de Recherche Clinique

    Chenôve 2004 - 2004 Etudes de phase III et IV dans le domaine de la cicatrisation des plaies aiguës et/ou chronique.
    Monitoring : suivi et clôture, reporting au chef de projet.
    Saisie des données & analyse informatique de l’évolution des plaies.

  • Clinact CRO et Formation - Attachée de Recherche Clinique

    2004 - 2004 formation : ARC.Info (2 mois)
    Stage: ARC stagiaire au sein de la CRO, en parallèle à la formation d'ARC (2mois)

Formations

Réseau