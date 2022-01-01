France BERTHENET - CHAPUIS

2020 - maintenantDrives, manages and leads all aspect of Clinical Start-up activities at the country/region and project level to achieve successful activations of sites within timeline and according to budget.
PRA Health Sciences
- Start-Up Lead
2016 - 2020Drives, manages and leads all aspect of Clinical Start-up activities at the country/region and project level to achieve successful activations of sites within timeline and according to budget.
PRA Health Sciences
- Attachée de Recherche Clinique
2008 - 2016Études internationales de phase II & &III en Cancérologie pulmonaire, Soins intensifs, Rhumatologie, Hépatologie, Hématologie...
Monitoring : mise en place, suivi et clôture, reporting au chef de projet, suivi administratif, dossier de soumission, ...
Arkopharma
- Attachée de Recherche Clinique
Carros2004 - 2007Etude européenne (France et Belgique) de phase III en gynécologie (ménopause)
Monitoring : mise en place, suivi et clôture, reporting au chef de projet, suivi administratif et gestion des traitements (demande réapprovisionnement, suivi des retours), suivi des SAE (en relation avec la pharmacovigilance).
Laboratoires Urgo
- Attachée de Recherche Clinique
Chenôve2004 - 2004Etudes de phase III et IV dans le domaine de la cicatrisation des plaies aiguës et/ou chronique.
Monitoring : suivi et clôture, reporting au chef de projet.
Saisie des données & analyse informatique de l’évolution des plaies.
Clinact CRO et Formation
- Attachée de Recherche Clinique
2004 - 2004formation : ARC.Info (2 mois)
Stage: ARC stagiaire au sein de la CRO, en parallèle à la formation d'ARC (2mois)