Francis CANON

Société Synchrotron SOLEIL
- Postdoctorant
2010 - 2011
Développement de méthodologies utilisant les couplages FAIMS-spectrométrie de masse et radiation synchrotron - spectrométrie de masse à l'étude des protéines, de leurs modifications post-traductionnelles et de leurs interactions non-covalentes.
Etudes spectroscopiques dans le domaine VUV et des rayon X-mous de protéines et de leurs photo-produits.
• Bagag, A., A. Giuliani, et al. (2011). Separation of peptides from detergents using ion mobility spectrometry. Rapid Communications in Mass Spectrometry 25(22): 3436-3440.
• Brunet, C.; Antoine, R.; Allouche, A.-R.; Dugourd, P.; Canon, F.; Giuliani, A.; Nahon, L. (2011). Gas phase Photo-Formation and Vacuum UV Photofragmentation Spectroscopy of Tryptophan and Tyrosine Radical-Containing Peptides. The Journal of Physical Chemistry A 115(32): 8933-8939.
• Brunet, C.; Antoine, R.; Dugourd, P.; Canon, F.; Giuliani, A.; Nahon, L. (2012) Formation and Fragmentation of Radical Peptide Anions: Insights from Vacuum Ultra Violet Spectroscopy. J. Am. Soc. Mass Spectrom. 2012, 23, 274-281.
• Canon, F.; Milosavljevic, A. R.; Sarni-Manchado, P.; Cheynier, V.; Rest, G. V. d.; Réfrégiers, M.; Nahon, L. (2011) In VUV-photodissociation of peptides in the gas phase probed by synchrotron radiation, ASMS Conference, Denver, 05 to 10 June 2011; Denver, 2011.
• Milosavljević, A. R.; Nicolas, C.; Gil, J.-F.; Canon, F.; Réfrégiers, M.; Nahon, L.; Giuliani, A. (2011) Fast in-vacuo photon shutter for synchrotron radiation quadrupole ion trap tandem mass spectrometry. NIMB Proceedings.
• Milosavljevic, A. R.; Nicolas, C.; Gil, J.-F.; Canon, F.; Réfrégier, M.; Nahon, L.; Giuliani, A.(2012) VUV synchrotron radiation: a new activation technique for quadrupole ion trap tandem mass spectrometry. Journal of Synchrotron Radiation.
INRA
- Doctorant
Paris
2007 - 2010
Thesis title: Mass spectrometry contribution to the study of interaction between tannins and IB5, a human salivary intrinsically unstrustured protein.
Supervisors: Pr. V. Cheynier and Dr P. Sarni-Manchado
Brief synopsis of research: The non-covalent interactions between salivary Proline Rich Proteins (PRPs) and tannins are thought to be responsible for astringency perception, which is a sensation of puckeriness and dryness in the mouth. Salivary PRPs belong to the Intrinsically Unstructured Protein (IUP) group, which questions the paradigm of sequence-to-structure-to-function. I developed a mass spectrometry approach, using MS, MS/MS (CID and ECD) and ion mobility (IM) to understand the behaviour of a human basic salivary PRP, IB5, and its intercations with tannins.
Publications:
• Boze, H.; Marlin, T.; Durand, D.; Perez, J.; Vernhet, A.; Canon, F.; Sarni-Manchado, P.; Cheynier, V.; Cabane, B., Proline-rich salivary proteins have extended conformations. Biophys. J. 99, (2), 656-65.
• Canon, F.; Ballivian, R.; Chirot, F.; Antoine, R.; Sarni-Manchado, P.; Lemoine, J. r. m.; Dugourd, P., Folding of a Salivary Intrinsically Disordered Protein upon Binding to Tannins. J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2011, 133, (20), 7847-7852.
• Canon, F.; Giuliani, A.; Paté, F.; Sarni-Manchado, P., Ability of a salivary intrinsically unstructured protein to bind different tannin targets revealed by mass spectrometry. Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry 2010, 398, (2), 815-822.
• Canon, F., F. Paté, E. Meudec, T. Marlin, V. Cheynier, A. Giuliani and P. Sarni-Manchado, Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, 2009, 395, 8:2535-2545, Characterization, stoichiometry and stability of salivary protein-tannin complexes by ESI-MS and ESI-MS/MS.
• Tarascou, I.; Souquet, J. M.; Mazauric, J. P.; Carrillo, S.; Coq, S.; Canon, F.; Fulcrand, H.; Cheynier, V., The hidden face of food phenolic composition. Arch. Biochem. Biophys. 2010, 501, (1), 16-22.