-
UX Retail Design , Diamart Group
- Managing director
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2017 - maintenant
UX Retail Design est une agence d’un nouveau genre : double compétence design et merchandising, intégration concrète du digital, pertinence stratégique et clients grâce aux synergies avec le Groupe Diamart. UX Retail Design répond aux défis des marques et des enseignes dans le nouveau monde : créer des concepts plus impactants, plus expérientiels, mais aussi plus faciles à déployer et plus évolutifs pour s’adapter au nouveau monde du retail, social, digital, radical et frugal.
L'agence a récemment réalisé les projets suivants :
MIDICA : nouvelle identité, nouvelle communication, nouveau merchandising, nouveau look & feel de MIDICA, dernier grand magasin indépendant de France (5000 m2 au centre ville de Toulouse inauguré en septembre 2019)
LAGARDÈRE TRAVEL RETAIL : nouvelles identités, nouvelles chartes de communication in store, nouveaux concepts retail THE PLACE (mainstream) & THE GALLERY, (premium) pour la division Fashion (pilotes en septembre 2020) - RELAY NEXT GENERATION : évolution profonde du concept RELAY pour les grandes gares et les aéroports : nouvelle charte graphique, nouveaux outils digitaux, nouveaux layouts, nouveau merchandising, nouveau look & feel (pilotes en juin 2020)
TRAFIC : nouvelle identité et charte graphique, nouveau concept retail pour un hard discounter en Belgique
AUBADE : nouveau concept de boutique (flagship + déploiement + déclinaison en corner de department stores)
CAMPUS PRO : nouveau concept de centre de formation / accueil pour Saint Gobain Distribution
ATOL : nouveau concept de boutique
OTOP : nouveau concept de distribution BtoB de pièces auto pour Newdis
GIPHAR : nouveau concept de pharmacie AGORA ÉVOLUTION.
-
Francis Gosset Conseil
- Consulting en design & architecture, branding, marketing et communication
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2015 - maintenant
-
Pueblo
- Strategy & Content Director
2015 - maintenant
-
Malherbe Retail Design
- Strategy Director
1997 - 2014
Director of Strategic Planning in charge of strategies and consultancy for the clients / projects. Involved in competitions and new business development worldwide and for the 6 business units (Retail, Luxury, Cosmetics, Master Projects, Corporate and Digital). Key credentials : Dior Perfumes and Cosmetics retail concept worldwide, Caudalie retail concept, Sephora store design, L'Occitane en Provence flagship store design, Fred boutique concept, Orange mega-stores concept, Carrefour Planet hypermarket concept, Fnac retail concept and new travel-retail format design, Maybelline New York retail concept, DFS "La Samaritaine" beauty floor design, AdP, ...
-
Landor Associates
- Marketing Director
1994 - 1997
Development of new practices in FMCG identity and pack design - Management of the pitches - Supervision of key international clients : Danone, Herta, Kodak, Mc Cain, Kronenbourg, Ricard, Nestlé, Legrand, Philips and Casino (private label)…
-
TEAM CREATIF
- Marketing & Strategic Planning Director
1988 - 1994
Development of methodologies in FMCG identity and pack design - Management of the pitches - Supervision of key international clients : Apple Computer Europe, Danone, Wilson Sporting Goods, Colgate…
-
Accenture
- Consultant
Paris
1986 - 1988
Several missions in productivity optimization in various industries (banking, retail…) - Kanban and Just-in-Time production programs set in industries