Francis GOSSET

I have 18 years of experience in design & marketing for retail, with strong credentials on both food-retail and luxury retail. Working on many exciting projects with highly professional clients & colleagues I got an expertise in strategy / consultancy and in management of project and teams. I love retail for the fast feed-back and the dedication to achieve commercial efficiency through implementation and roll-out. During the last years the eRetail has offered me a new field of expertise in cross channels strategy and digital innovation.