Francis LE VAN

2004 - maintenantWe are helping french companies to invest in China with the help of our China network that includes an accounting firm, a law firm and an HR and management consulting firm.All are chinese firms mainly located in Shanghai but working Chinawide.
Recent assignments: financial review of chinese subsidiaries, reviewing contract of distribution, recruiting managers, setting up Compensation and benefits policies, performing local surveys in the field of insurance.
We also assist MNCs to set up training course for expats transferred to China and managing "China HR clubs" in France and Spain for Local MNCs.
Andersen
- Principal
Minsk1994 - 2002After 5 years with the HR consulting team in Paris, i have been transferred to Shanghai (PRC) in 1999 to set up a French Desk to follow up French clients in China, coordinate Audit Tax and consulting assignments and French and Chinese Teams. Until 2002, when Andersen collapsed.
LVMH
- Compensation & Benefits manager
Paris1991 - 1993Responsible for design and administration of C&B policies
Hewitt
- Associate
1987 - 1993Responsible for International C&B team for European companies. Member of Excom
Gras Savoye
- Account executive
Puteaux1981 - 1993Account executive responsible for administering and designing international benefits plan for MNCs
Pierre Cardin
- Attache
Paris1976 - 1981Responsible for licencing of trademarks in the Middle East and coordination of development of relations and import from PRC