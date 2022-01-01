Menu

Francis LE VAN

CLICHY

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clichy dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Flv.consult - Gerant

    2004 - maintenant We are helping french companies to invest in China with the help of our China network that includes an accounting firm, a law firm and an HR and management consulting firm.All are chinese firms mainly located in Shanghai but working Chinawide.
    Recent assignments: financial review of chinese subsidiaries, reviewing contract of distribution, recruiting managers, setting up Compensation and benefits policies, performing local surveys in the field of insurance.

    We also assist MNCs to set up training course for expats transferred to China and managing "China HR clubs" in France and Spain for Local MNCs.

  • Andersen - Principal

    Minsk 1994 - 2002 After 5 years with the HR consulting team in Paris, i have been transferred to Shanghai (PRC) in 1999 to set up a French Desk to follow up French clients in China, coordinate Audit Tax and consulting assignments and French and Chinese Teams. Until 2002, when Andersen collapsed.

  • LVMH - Compensation & Benefits manager

    Paris 1991 - 1993 Responsible for design and administration of C&B policies

  • Hewitt - Associate

    1987 - 1993 Responsible for International C&B team for European companies. Member of Excom

  • Gras Savoye - Account executive

    Puteaux 1981 - 1993 Account executive responsible for administering and designing international benefits plan for MNCs

  • Pierre Cardin - Attache

    Paris 1976 - 1981 Responsible for licencing of trademarks in the Middle East and coordination of development of relations and import from PRC

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau