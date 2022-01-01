Menu

Francis LEHOMME

PARIS LA DEFENSE

En résumé

Management of pluridisciplinary engineering teams in electronics and optronics fields and multicultural contexts.

Mes compétences :
Electronique
Engineering Management

Entreprises

  • Visteon - Chief Engineer

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2019 - maintenant Management of a team of Technical Project Leaders in charge of developping automotive electronic products (infotainment, displays, instrument clusters, domain controllers).

  • Visteon - Hardware Engineering Manager

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2014 - 2019 Management of the hardware (electrical, EMC, ECAD) department for France region.
    Domain: automotive electronics (infotainment, instruments clusters, displays, body controllers).

  • Johnson Controls - France & Brazil Hardware Engineering Manager

    Colombes 2012 - 2014 Management of the hardware skill for France and Brazil regions:
    - resources management (hardware project leaders, experts and designers)
    - hardware skill development
    - budget, quality, planning
    - hardware processes and Best Business Practices deployment

  • Johnson Controls - Engineering Manager (Simulation Service & Optics Service)

    Colombes 2008 - 2012 "Simulations & Laboratories" department European engineering manager:
    - Management of an international team (France, Germany, Bulgaria) made up of analysis, modeling and simulation, mechanical, thermal, plastics, moldflow, electronics and metrology experts
    - Organization of resources and means, development of the service skills, budget and quality indicators follow-up

    "Optics" department European engineering manager:
    - Creation and deployment of the global optics engineering and project management processes. Deployment of lessons learned and best practices.
    - Management of an international team (France, Germany) made up of photometry, display technologies and optical measurement experts
    - Organization of resources and means, development of the service skills, budget and quality indicators follow-up

  • Johnson Controls - Engineering Manager (Innovation & New Product Strategy)

    Colombes 2006 - 2008 Innovation & New product development European engineering manager for the electronics division:
    - Management: creation of the activity, resources staffing and management, budgets management, deployment of the innovation process
    - Definition of the innovation strategy in collaboration with the « business unit »
    - Setting up of industrial and university partnerships
    - Coordination with the other divisions (seats, cockpit) and the other locations (US, Asia)

  • Johnson Controls - Engineering Manager (Color Displays product line)

    Colombes 2002 - 2006 « Color Displays » (displays for automotive applications) product line European engineering manager:
    - Management of the product line for quotation, design and industrialization phases: resources organization, budgets management, collaboration with the «business unit » for strategy setting up
    - Management of an international team: 30 people in France, 10 people in Germany made up of « Lead Engineers », « Projects Leaders », experts and designers
    - International customers (Europe, US, Japan)

  • Sagem - Project Leader (Automotive Multimedia Activity)

    PARIS 2000 - 2002

  • Sagem - Project Leader (Fingerprint sensors)

    PARIS 1997 - 2000

  • Sagem - Hardware Designer, Hardware Coordinator (Optronics / Infrared cameras)

    PARIS 1991 - 1997

Formations

