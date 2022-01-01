Francis LEHOMME

-
Visteon
- Chief Engineer
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2019 - maintenant
Management of a team of Technical Project Leaders in charge of developping automotive electronic products (infotainment, displays, instrument clusters, domain controllers).
-
Visteon
- Hardware Engineering Manager
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2014 - 2019
Management of the hardware (electrical, EMC, ECAD) department for France region.
Domain: automotive electronics (infotainment, instruments clusters, displays, body controllers).
-
Johnson Controls
- France & Brazil Hardware Engineering Manager
Colombes
2012 - 2014
Management of the hardware skill for France and Brazil regions:
- resources management (hardware project leaders, experts and designers)
- hardware skill development
- budget, quality, planning
- hardware processes and Best Business Practices deployment
-
Johnson Controls
- Engineering Manager (Simulation Service & Optics Service)
Colombes
2008 - 2012
"Simulations & Laboratories" department European engineering manager:
- Management of an international team (France, Germany, Bulgaria) made up of analysis, modeling and simulation, mechanical, thermal, plastics, moldflow, electronics and metrology experts
- Organization of resources and means, development of the service skills, budget and quality indicators follow-up
"Optics" department European engineering manager:
- Creation and deployment of the global optics engineering and project management processes. Deployment of lessons learned and best practices.
- Management of an international team (France, Germany) made up of photometry, display technologies and optical measurement experts
- Organization of resources and means, development of the service skills, budget and quality indicators follow-up
-
Johnson Controls
- Engineering Manager (Innovation & New Product Strategy)
Colombes
2006 - 2008
Innovation & New product development European engineering manager for the electronics division:
- Management: creation of the activity, resources staffing and management, budgets management, deployment of the innovation process
- Definition of the innovation strategy in collaboration with the « business unit »
- Setting up of industrial and university partnerships
- Coordination with the other divisions (seats, cockpit) and the other locations (US, Asia)
-
Johnson Controls
- Engineering Manager (Color Displays product line)
Colombes
2002 - 2006
« Color Displays » (displays for automotive applications) product line European engineering manager:
- Management of the product line for quotation, design and industrialization phases: resources organization, budgets management, collaboration with the «business unit » for strategy setting up
- Management of an international team: 30 people in France, 10 people in Germany made up of « Lead Engineers », « Projects Leaders », experts and designers
- International customers (Europe, US, Japan)
-
Sagem
- Project Leader (Automotive Multimedia Activity)
PARIS
2000 - 2002
-
Sagem
- Project Leader (Fingerprint sensors)
PARIS
1997 - 2000
-
Sagem
- Hardware Designer, Hardware Coordinator (Optronics / Infrared cameras)
PARIS
1991 - 1997