Francis MASSERA

Je développe mon activité de consultant selon deux axes:



- En début 2015, J'ai rejoins le groupe américain Global Partners en tant qu'Associate Indépendant pour dėvelopper leur activitė en Europe.

- depuis début 2016, Je suis également Consultant Senior Indépendant pour la société PAD ( Partners & Alliances Development) et je fais partie de leur réseau d'apporteur de contacts, de revendeur de leur offre et de 'delivery' de leur workshops.



Quelques mots ci-dessous pour dėcrire les points clės de mon expėrience :



-Over 30 years of successful leadership as European Vice-President Sales, Regional Sales Director and Global account senior executive, in the fast moving and highly competitive High-Tech market.

- Grew Sales at well-established (Texas Instruments, Schlumberger, International Rectifier) and start-up (Adaptec) organizations:

• With customers in various sectors (Industrial, Telecom, Computer, Automotive)

• With diverse products (Systems, Sub-Systems, Semi-Conductor Components and Software)

• And Go-to-Market models (OEM’s, CEM’s and 2-tier Distribution).

- Led organizations of up to 80 people and revenues up to $200M, managing rapid growth as well as more stable business.



Specialties:

- Extensive background in international and multi-cultural sales team management, in Sales strategy formulation, in hiring and developing top-notch executives.

- Customer relationship, strategy and business plans.

- B2B , Hi-Tech environnement, and 2-Tier Go-to-Market



Mes compétences :

Direction commerciale

Négociation de contrats pluri-annuels

Business development en B2B

Développement commercial à l'international

Animation de formations

Canaux de distribution

Conseil en management

Distribution B2B

Conseil commercial

Conseil en organisation

Conseil aux entreprises

Distribution sélective

Business development