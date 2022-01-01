Francis MASSERA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Versailles dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Je développe mon activité de consultant selon deux axes:
- En début 2015, J'ai rejoins le groupe américain Global Partners en tant qu'Associate Indépendant pour dėvelopper leur activitė en Europe.
- depuis début 2016, Je suis également Consultant Senior Indépendant pour la société PAD ( Partners & Alliances Development) et je fais partie de leur réseau d'apporteur de contacts, de revendeur de leur offre et de 'delivery' de leur workshops.
Quelques mots ci-dessous pour dėcrire les points clės de mon expėrience :
-Over 30 years of successful leadership as European Vice-President Sales, Regional Sales Director and Global account senior executive, in the fast moving and highly competitive High-Tech market.
- Grew Sales at well-established (Texas Instruments, Schlumberger, International Rectifier) and start-up (Adaptec) organizations:
• With customers in various sectors (Industrial, Telecom, Computer, Automotive)
• With diverse products (Systems, Sub-Systems, Semi-Conductor Components and Software)
• And Go-to-Market models (OEM’s, CEM’s and 2-tier Distribution).
- Led organizations of up to 80 people and revenues up to $200M, managing rapid growth as well as more stable business.
Specialties:
- Extensive background in international and multi-cultural sales team management, in Sales strategy formulation, in hiring and developing top-notch executives.
- Customer relationship, strategy and business plans.
- B2B , Hi-Tech environnement, and 2-Tier Go-to-Market
Mes compétences :
Direction commerciale
Négociation de contrats pluri-annuels
Business development en B2B
Développement commercial à l'international
Animation de formations
Canaux de distribution
Conseil en management
Distribution B2B
Conseil commercial
Conseil en organisation
Conseil aux entreprises
Distribution sélective
Business development