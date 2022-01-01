Menu

Francis MASSERA

VERSAILLES

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Je développe mon activité de consultant selon deux axes:

- En début 2015, J'ai rejoins le groupe américain Global Partners en tant qu'Associate Indépendant pour dėvelopper leur activitė en Europe.
- depuis début 2016, Je suis également Consultant Senior Indépendant pour la société PAD ( Partners & Alliances Development) et je fais partie de leur réseau d'apporteur de contacts, de revendeur de leur offre et de 'delivery' de leur workshops.

Quelques mots ci-dessous pour dėcrire les points clės de mon expėrience :

-Over 30 years of successful leadership as European Vice-President Sales, Regional Sales Director and Global account senior executive, in the fast moving and highly competitive High-Tech market.
- Grew Sales at well-established (Texas Instruments, Schlumberger, International Rectifier) and start-up (Adaptec) organizations:
• With customers in various sectors (Industrial, Telecom, Computer, Automotive)
• With diverse products (Systems, Sub-Systems, Semi-Conductor Components and Software)
• And Go-to-Market models (OEM’s, CEM’s and 2-tier Distribution).
- Led organizations of up to 80 people and revenues up to $200M, managing rapid growth as well as more stable business.  

Specialties:
- Extensive background in international and multi-cultural sales team management, in Sales strategy formulation, in hiring and developing top-notch executives.
- Customer relationship, strategy and business plans.
- B2B , Hi-Tech environnement, and 2-Tier Go-to-Market

Mes compétences :
Direction commerciale
Négociation de contrats pluri-annuels
Business development en B2B
Développement commercial à l'international
Animation de formations
Canaux de distribution
Conseil en management
Distribution B2B
Conseil commercial
Conseil en organisation
Conseil aux entreprises
Distribution sélective
Business development

Entreprises

  • Partners & Alliances Development (PAD) - Consultant Senior

    2016 - maintenant Partners & Alliances Development ( PAD ) vous accompagne pour industrialiser les bonnes pratiques partenariales au sein de votre organisation, structurer et formaliser la stratégie commerciale indirecte, recruter les « bons » partenaires, les développer, les piloter et les animer. PAD se différencie par l’apport de sa méthodologie unique en Europe, d’outils de pilotage et de programmes de formation. Plus de 100 clients et 1000 professionnels peuvent attester de leur efficacité.

    Intéressé par une évaluation de votre stratégie-partenariats et alliances ou bien résolu à mettre en place une stratégie de développement des ventes au travers d'un réseau de partenaires?
    Envoyez-moi un mail à francis.massera@pad-partners.com
    ou appelez-moi au 07 60 98 21 71.

  • Global Partners Inc - Associate

    2015 - maintenant Etes-vous prêts à fondamentalement et durablement transformer votre relation-client?

    Global Partners aide les sociétés et leurs collaborateurs en relation avec les clients à se différencier en allant bien au-delà de la simple satisfaction-client et en devenant un partenaire de confiance chez vos clients.
    Nous le faisons en proposant un programme de formation appelé Total Customer Focus (TCF) qui ancrera définitivement de nouveaux comportements chez tous les collaborateurs interfaçant avec les clients.

    Intéressé pour avoir une présentation de ce programme?
    Envoyez-moi un mail à fmassera@globalpartnersinc.com ou appelez-moi au 07 60 98 21 71

  • Arrow Electronics - Directeur Commercial Europe de l'Ouest ( France & Benelux)

    New York 2013 - 2014

  • International Rectifier - Directeur Commercial Europe de l'Ouest

    Le Puy Sainte Réparade 2009 - 2013

  • International Rectifier - Directeur Commercial Europe du Sud

    Le Puy Sainte Réparade 2000 - 2009

  • GET Manufacturing - Directeur Européen Ventes et Marketing

    1998 - 2000

  • Adaptec - Vice-Président Ventes Europe

    VAUREAL 1994 - 1998

  • Adaptec - Directeur Commercial Europe du Sud

    VAUREAL 1991 - 1994

  • Schlumberger Technologies - Directeur Commercial Europe du Sud

    Paris 1988 - 1990

  • Thomson Hybrides & Micro-ondes - Directeur des Ventes Europe

    1987 - 1988

  • Texas Instruments - Responsable Européen de Compte Stratégique

    Villeneuve-Loubet 1985 - 1987

  • Texas Instruments - Ingénieur Commercial

    Villeneuve-Loubet 1982 - 1985

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Mines De Nancy (Nancy)

    Nancy 1978 - 1981 Ingénieur Civil des Mines

