Franck BARRERE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Amélioration continue

Entreprises

  • EFS - Président

    2017 - maintenant

  • Rio Tinto Alcan - Innovation and BI Director

    Montréal 2013 - 2016 My responsibility is to increase organization innovative capacity, in order to ultimately increase the value to Rio Tinto Alcan through the delivery of successful projects.
    The main axes of my actions are:
    - To develop and support an efficient open innovation approach
    - To develop benchmark innovation process and practices
    - To rigorously plan and manage the innovation project portfolio and the Business Improvement program to ensure alignment with RTA strategy and customers’ needs.

  • Rio Tinto Alcan - Director Value Improvement

    Montréal 2010 - 2013

  • ECL - Directeur Ingénierie et Produits - Directeur Technique

    2001 - 2010

  • Valeo - Directeur R&D

    Paris 1999 - 2001

  • Valeo - Chef de Projet

    Paris 1996 - 1999

  • Dassault Electronique - Ingénieur Développement

    1990 - 1996

Formations

Réseau