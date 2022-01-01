Franck BARRERE

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Amélioration continue
Entreprises
EFS
- Président
2017 - maintenant
Rio Tinto Alcan
- Innovation and BI Director
Montréal2013 - 2016My responsibility is to increase organization innovative capacity, in order to ultimately increase the value to Rio Tinto Alcan through the delivery of successful projects.
The main axes of my actions are:
- To develop and support an efficient open innovation approach
- To develop benchmark innovation process and practices
- To rigorously plan and manage the innovation project portfolio and the Business Improvement program to ensure alignment with RTA strategy and customers’ needs.
Rio Tinto Alcan
- Director Value Improvement
Montréal2010 - 2013
ECL
- Directeur Ingénierie et Produits - Directeur Technique