Menu

Franck BOISSINOT

GRENOBLE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Marketing, acheteur, e-business

Mes compétences :
Achats
Business
Buyer
Electronique
Marketing
Marketing achats
MIS

Entreprises

  • MAF Carrefour UAE - Vice President Marketing and digital

    2015 - maintenant

  • MAF CARREFOUR - Marketing Manager

    2008 - maintenant

  • MAF CARREFOUR PARS - Electronics and appliances buyer

    2006 - 2008 - Budget targets : 24% of total turn-over, 18% of total fees. Team: 2 buyers.
    - Negotiation with 110 suppliers for more than 2000 items in store.
    - Store lay-out and assets management.
    - Electronics Sales team Project: wi-fi PDA with sales / stock live levels – bonus strategy.

  • Carrefour SA - Trade Marketing and MIS manager

    Massy 2005 - 2006 - Advertising Manager : TV weekly spots, 2 millions catalogues per weeks, PR agencies.
    - Implemented supermarkets’ entities pricing (organized 3 pricing level per region)
    - Sales development Studies : intranet with B2B, data sharing (1millions $) & active CRM
    - Group Project manager : Reporting (mandala), Pricing (Amazon) & negotiation (Nemo).

  • Carrefour SA - Sales Development and pricing Manager

    Massy 2003 - 2005 - Pricing survey policy modified to check 87 competitors in a daily and weekly basis.
    - Implemented P&L detailed reports. Negotiated a product dbase with AC Nielsen.

  • Carrefour SA - Pricing manager

    Massy 2000 - 2003 - All stores management, with updated frequency and creation of private label tool.
    - Implemented price range de prix & automated processes.

  • champion - Chef de rayon

    1999 - 2000

  • STOC supermarkets - Supermarket deputy manager

    1999 - 2000 - P&L responsible & 20 employee team management.

  • Fede Rennes2 - President of the students association federation

    1998 - 1999 - Created a student career fair, formed the student guide, managed events

Formations

Réseau