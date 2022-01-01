Franck BOISSINOT

Mes compétences :
Achats
Business
Buyer
Electronique
Marketing
Marketing achats
MIS
Entreprises
MAF Carrefour UAE
- Vice President Marketing and digital
2015 - maintenant
MAF CARREFOUR
- Marketing Manager
2008 - maintenant
MAF CARREFOUR PARS
- Electronics and appliances buyer
2006 - 2008- Budget targets : 24% of total turn-over, 18% of total fees. Team: 2 buyers.
- Negotiation with 110 suppliers for more than 2000 items in store.
- Store lay-out and assets management.
- Electronics Sales team Project: wi-fi PDA with sales / stock live levels – bonus strategy.
Carrefour SA
- Trade Marketing and MIS manager
Massy2005 - 2006- Advertising Manager : TV weekly spots, 2 millions catalogues per weeks, PR agencies.
- Implemented supermarkets’ entities pricing (organized 3 pricing level per region)
- Sales development Studies : intranet with B2B, data sharing (1millions $) & active CRM
- Group Project manager : Reporting (mandala), Pricing (Amazon) & negotiation (Nemo).
Carrefour SA
- Sales Development and pricing Manager
Massy2003 - 2005- Pricing survey policy modified to check 87 competitors in a daily and weekly basis.
- Implemented P&L detailed reports. Negotiated a product dbase with AC Nielsen.
Carrefour SA
- Pricing manager
Massy2000 - 2003- All stores management, with updated frequency and creation of private label tool.
- Implemented price range de prix & automated processes.
champion
- Chef de rayon
1999 - 2000
STOC supermarkets
- Supermarket deputy manager
1999 - 2000- P&L responsible & 20 employee team management.
Fede Rennes2
- President of the students association federation
1998 - 1999- Created a student career fair, formed the student guide, managed events