Franck EDOUARD

Renault
- Vendeur Itinérant Pièces de Rechange
Boulogne-Billancourt
2018 - maintenant
Vendeur Itinérant Pièces de Rechange et Accessoires sur départements partiel 38/01/73.
B to B
Berner
- Technico-Commercial Itinérant
Saint Julien du Sault
2016 - 2017
Technico-Commercial itinérant - Société Berner Industry Services - Siège social à Paris (75)
Commercialisation de produits techniques en B to B - secteur département 38.
Société ETTAX
- Technico-commercial
2012 - 2013
Technico-commercial itinérant- Société ETTAX - Siège social à Genas (69),
Solutions de stockage et équipements en B to B - Secteur départements 04,05,07,26,38,73,74
AUTRES EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES
Seat
- Chef
Villers-Cotterêts Cedex - France
2006 - 2008
magasin PR-Concession automobile SEAT ASTURIES - Bourgoin Jallieu (38)
RENAULT
- Assistant commercial
Boulogne-Billancourt
1999 - 2006
RENARD ET DUVAL
- Vendeur
1998 - 1999
tournée-Agence RENARD ET DUVAL, grossiste automobile- Pont de Beauvoisin (73)
DIPLOMES FORMATION
IMT
- Apprentissage
1993 - 1996
CAP Agent de Distribution et Commercialisation des Equipements pour Automobiles-
à la concession automobile FORD GAUDUEL à VOIRON (38)
FORD
- APPRENTI MAGASINIER AUTOMOBILE
1993 - 1996
CAP Agent de Distribution et Commercialisation des Equipements pour Automobiles-
Apprentissage à la concession automobile FORD GAUDUEL à VOIRON (38)
