Franck EDOUARD

Boulogne-Billancourt

  • Renault - Vendeur Itinérant Pièces de Rechange

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2018 - maintenant Vendeur Itinérant Pièces de Rechange et Accessoires sur départements partiel 38/01/73.
    B to B

  • Berner - Technico-Commercial Itinérant

    Saint Julien du Sault 2016 - 2017 Technico-Commercial itinérant - Société Berner Industry Services - Siège social à Paris (75)
    Commercialisation de produits techniques en B to B - secteur département 38.

    -------
    -------
  • Würth France - Commercial

    Erstein 2008 - 2012 Commercial itinérant VRP - Société WÜRTH - Siège social à Erstein (67),
    Commercialisation de produits techniques en B to B - Secteur département 38

    -------
    -------
  • FORD - APPRENTI MAGASINIER AUTOMOBILE

    1993 - 1996 CAP Agent de Distribution et Commercialisation des Equipements pour Automobiles-
    Apprentissage à la concession automobile FORD GAUDUEL à VOIRON (38)

