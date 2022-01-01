Franck FERRANDIS

SENIOR ART DIRECTOR / GRAPHIC DESIGNER / RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING & COMMUNICATION / PROF. HIGHER ED
- Directeur Artistique - Responsable supports Marketing & Communication
2015 - maintenant
AGENCIES:
I worked with top agencies (Diamant Vert, ADK / Asatsu, Publicis, Young & Rubicam…) both with very creative art graphic studios (like Vif Argent or Epicure Studio...) or in companies (Perfect Technologies SS3i, Banque Hervet…).
My purpose: Combine smart design with a strong message to create impactful campaigns that engage consumers.
CLIENTS INCLUDE:
ACCOR, AGF, AIR LIQUIDE, AWS, BACARDI, BOULANGER, BIOTHERM, BANQUE BCP, BUREAU VERITAS, CANAL+, CANON, CARREFOUR, CAPGEMINI, COFELY INEO, COTY, DANONE, DISNEY, DTZ, DUCROS, EADS, EMAP, ESSILOR, GENERALI, HUGO BOSS, LEROY MERLIN, LIBERTEL/WESTIN HOTELS, LVMH (DIOR, HENNESSY, SEPHORA...), NEC, MARINELAND,METRO, MICROSOFT, MICHELIN, ORANGE, LA POSTE, PAPERMATE, MAIRIE DE PARIS, MILLENNIUM/COPTHORNE, BANQUE POPULAIRE, PIONNEER, SAGEM, SANOFI, SCC, SHELL, GROUPE SNPE, SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, TOTAL...
HOLD FUCTIONS:
- Graphic design, copy writing, storyboards, signage, corporate identity
- Design collateral material, catalogs, logos & sales promotion
- Design 360-degree marketing communications for national & international brands: identity, development and implementation.
- Design strategic campaigns, integrate marketing & find creative synergies in all media.
- Full concept design to creative execution.
- Art director for direct mail, print, and eComm (UX design...)
- Art/photo director for advertisements
- Accountable for post production & pre-press proofing for all print material.
- Fluent in Adobe Creative Suite.
DISTINCTIONS:
• Vice-Président des Anciens de l'École Supérieure d'état
des Arts et Industries Graphiques Estienne
• Membre du jury national du Concours "Meilleurs Ouvriers de France" -
Section "Graphisme publicitaire"
• Membre du jury du Prix International des AE
Typographie, Calligraphie et Gravure
• Membre du jury du Prix du Film d'Animation 3DE
• Médaillé de Bronze de la "Société Int. d'Encouragement au Progrès" - Sénat 2002
• Membre de la FAETEC - Valorisation de l'enseignement technique
• Membre du comité scientifique de l'Observatoire international
des Hautes Technologies OBS@E-PAPER
• Membre du jury du Prix international EPW pour l'Innovation Technologique
• Professeur intervenant Enseignement Supérieur (École Supérieure d'état des Arts et industries graphiques Estienne / ESAM)
Particularity: I like walking between Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai and Montreal.
PERSONNAL PROJECT:
CoResp. EPC@partners – E-PaperWorld
The first international forum in America focused entirely on electronic reading (smartphones, eReaders, tablets) accessories, digital content associated and innovations in the dematerialization and convergence.
Many roundtables with leaders in these sectors, sociologists, philosophers and economists.
The E-PaperWorld has allowed to know these new vectors facilitating 360° solutions to both branding and product launching communications.
Mission accomplished!
E-PaperWorld Canada 2013 :
http://issuu.com/e-paperworld/docs/tab-epaperworld_2013_cn
E-PaperWorld Montréal 2010 (Canada) & Cité des Sciences & de l'industrie (France) :
http://issuu.com/e-paperworld/docs/e-pw_montreal_2010_eng_
http://issuu.com/e-paperworld/docs/com_de_presse_paris_2010
Bilan du E-PaperWorld Montréal 2009 :
http://issuu.com/e-paperworld/docs/bilan_e-paperworld_montr_al_2009
Prix atypiques reçus pendant mes études :
• Meilleures photos amateures (Concours International de Photos d'Arles)
• 1er Prix Sénior Meilleure BD francophone (jury constitué des plus grands auteurs franco-belges)
• Meilleur scénario de BD (Convention int. d'Orange)
PLUS
• Professor of Art history / Archaeologist / Herméneute
(Hermeneutic: all the knowledge and the techniques which allow to understand the Signs and to discover their sens)
• Researcher NTech: "post-quantum" computing And "morpho-archetypal" programming
...
2014 Epicure's GRAPHIC DESIGN Works:
http://issuu.com/epicurestudio/docs/epicure-2014-book