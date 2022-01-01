Franck FERRANDIS

360° SOLUTIONS WITH CROSS-DISCIPLINARY



I collaborate with clients to develop a broad range of creative solutions (corporate or unconventional/guerrilla advertising). These include branding, identity design, print materials, posters, packaging, brochures, interactive and website development.



I lead with innovation when marketing goals meet strategic vision.



I’ve designed and directed everything from integrated global rebrand campaigns, large scale e-commerce sites, responsive sites, to mobile applications and broadcast.





2014 Epicure's GRAPHIC DESIGN Works:

http://issuu.com/epicurestudio/docs/epicure-2014-book











Mes compétences :

Publicité

Conseil

Création

Communication

Marketing

Graphisme

Web

Internet

Management