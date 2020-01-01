Menu

François CLOUARD

ROCKLIN

En résumé

Accomplished and results-driven Deal Operations Executive with broad based expertise building and leading effective strategies for revenue production, operations management, and team leadership in high-visibility, highly competitive markets.
– A demonstrated record of success establishing relationships and motivating teams to produce consistent results; credited with improving the effectiveness of Professional Services deals at HPE, reducing risk exposure and improving margins.
– An effective communicator who leverages true passion and an unwavering commitment to excellence to launch, build, and lead highly effective business strategies, consistently producing positive results.

Mes compétences :
ITIL V3
People management
Project Management Process
Amélioration de processus
Process
Gestion du personnel
Management

Entreprises

  • Pure Storage - Strategic Business Development Manager

    2019 - maintenant

  • Micro Focus - Process & Operation Manager

    2017 - 2017 Manage an inter-disciplinary team defining master data management standards, documenting and enforcing data governance procedures, and ensuring data integrity across multiple systems, within the Product and Pricing organization.
    • Execute enterprise data governance processes, in line with business strategy and objectives.
    • Work with stakeholders to understand information needs, identify suitable data, and ensure data quality and accuracy.
    • Create and manage a Data Governance portal and frame aligned with the company's objectives.
    • Direct a team of Analysts and Processors to drive enterprise data policies and ensure high quality information.
    • Develop and write policies and procedures documents.
    • Improve efficiency of the NPI process by reducing TAT by 24%

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise‎ - Senior Deal Operation Manager

    2015 - 2017 Maintained accountability for the success of the WW Services Deal Desk Team and served as Worldwide Process Improvement Leader, with a mandate to innovate and implement best practices to govern deal structuring, deal process flows and booking.
    ▪ Credited with evolving an organization of subject matter experts supporting Services and Intercompany deals across product lines, systems, and countries. Increased the volume of touched deals by 17%, handling MUSD 90+ per quarter
    ▪ Positioned the Deal Desk team as a valued strategic partner to the business, contributing expertise in the financial and terms approval process for Services transactions to maximize revenue and mitigate risk; served as an invaluable resource for guidance on best practices for negotiations, overcoming objections, and applying value propositions.
    • Performed operational management of the approval process for Software Services projects and transactions. Directed three teams of Individual Contributors located throughout the world whose primary functions were to support the HPE Software Services line of business from a Deal Operations perspective which includes, deal structuring, compliance, pricing and contract negotiations, deal approval and contract archiving.
    • Managed the deal approval process at WW level comprised of process and tool deployment, compliance and enhancement, quality and adequacy controls, continuous discussion with Business for tool and process improvement.
    • Worked on defining and implementing the new Deal Governance process and tools in SalesForce.
    • Led the HPE SW WW Contract Management team overseeing process definition and operation, people management, management of the different process stakeholders, and escalation. Improved efficiency by 43% and decreased TAT by 37% in archiving and retrieving contracts

  • Hewlett Packard - Operation manager

    COURTABOEUF 2009 - 2015 Operational Management of the Deal management process for Software License and Services projects and transactions.
    • Managed fifteen (15) Individual Contributors located throughout the EMEA whose primary responsibilities are to support the HPE Software Professional Services line of business from a Deal Operations perspective which includes, deal structuring, compliance, pricing and contract negotiations.
    • Worked collaboratively with license sales, professional services, legal and revenue recognition teams to ensure deals are structured and negotiated to comply with company policies and processes.
    • Negotiated terms and conditions to establish master agreements for License, SaaS and Professional Services for commercial, federal and state/local government customers.
    • Review and revise as necessary, Statement of Work (“SOW”) and RFP documentation to ensure scope is clear and risks are mitigated.
    • Acted as a business partner to the field sales team by proactively and creatively helping them structure and analyze complex deals requiring an in-depth evaluation of multiple factors to maximize revenue yield (per SOP 97-2) and limit economic exposure to the company.
    • Implemented a series of initiatives and improvements that resulted in accelerated revenue recognition, impacting both license and services, increased productivity and simplified processes throughout the operations and sales organizations.
    • Research issues and escalations to expeditiously resolve matters which delay order bookings and contract closures.
    • Extensive experience using Salesforce and Apptus.

  • Hewlett Packard - Inernal Project manager

    COURTABOEUF 2001 - 2009 Defined and deployed the audit and control process within service Business Units:
    • Performed user needs collection.
    • Provided training on the use of the tools (financial, workflow, archiving).
    • Conducted service projects audit and control incorporating technical validation and feasibility, financial analysis and P & L control, risk management and legal compliance.
    COMPAQ

  • Compaq - Program and product Manager

    Munich 1999 - 2001 Implemented the "Business Critical" service offer which incorporated call handling and routing processes definition, Intervention follow-up and level of service level recognition and validation process.
    Provided End of Service Life process redefinition and rebuild, for hardware and software products including Impact analysis, Implementation of replacement and work around solution, communication, commercial and administrative follow-up.

  • Digital - Support Engineer

    1998 - 1999 PC, Servers and printers support engineer
    • technical support for Compaq, Digital and multi-vendor HW for french speaking customers (France, Switzerland, Belgium)
    • first and second levels HW support, first level SW support

  • Union Financière de France - Financial Adviser

    Paris 1993 - 1994 Financial adviser for individual and companies
    - portfolio creation and development
    - investment support selection and management

Formations

Réseau