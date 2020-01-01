François CLOUARD

Accomplished and results-driven Deal Operations Executive with broad based expertise building and leading effective strategies for revenue production, operations management, and team leadership in high-visibility, highly competitive markets.

– A demonstrated record of success establishing relationships and motivating teams to produce consistent results; credited with improving the effectiveness of Professional Services deals at HPE, reducing risk exposure and improving margins.

– An effective communicator who leverages true passion and an unwavering commitment to excellence to launch, build, and lead highly effective business strategies, consistently producing positive results.



Mes compétences :

ITIL V3

People management

Project Management Process

Amélioration de processus

Process

Gestion du personnel

Management