François PERROT

I'm currently Project Manager at Lafarge, working on the development of strategies targetting the low income segments in developing countries (also called "Base of the Pyramid") These activities are conducted in the framework of a Ph.D. in Economics at Ecole Polytechnique in Paris.



As research fellow at the Institute for Research and Education on Negotiation in Europe (ESSEC IRENE), I teach negotiation & mediation at Paris Catholic Institute, ESSEC MSc (in English), and ENA (French Government School)



I hold an MBA/Grande Ecole diploma from ESSEC Business School, and I'm alum of the UC Berkeley MBA. I also graduated from Sciences-Po Paris with a Master of research in Sociology (Centre de Sociologie des Organisations).



My research focuses on Corporate Social Responsibility, Stakeholder management (notably stakeholder panels and other participatory organizations) and the links between business strategies and poverty alleviation ("Base of the Pyramid").



In 2005, I received the McDonald's fellowship to conduct research activities with the Center for Responsible Business at UC Berkeley. Since 2007, I participate in the research activities of the Ecole Polytechnique Chair in Business Economics and Chair in Sustainable Finance and Responsible Invesment. In 2009, I attented the Oikos UNDP Young Scholar Academy on Development.



Since 2006, I teach Corporate Social Responsibility at ESC Pau Business School, and I am also in charge of a "negotiation and conflict resolution" course at Institut Catholique de Paris.



Mes compétences :

Conflict Resolution

Corporate Social Responsibility

Negotiation

Social responsibility