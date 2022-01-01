Francois PIAT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Spécialiste en marketing et développement commercial
Mes compétences :
Automotive
Business
Business plan
Chef de produit
Conseil
Espagnol
Export
Franchise
Gestion de la relation clientèle
Gestion de projet
Gestion de projet à l'international
Gestion de projet marketing
International
International Marketing
Management
Manager
Marketing
Microsoft Project
Product manager
Project manager international
Relation clientèle