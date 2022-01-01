Menu

Francois PIAT

Rueil Malmaison

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Spécialiste en marketing et développement commercial

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Business
Business plan
Chef de produit
Conseil
Espagnol
Export
Franchise
Gestion de la relation clientèle
Gestion de projet
Gestion de projet à l'international
Gestion de projet marketing
International
International Marketing
Management
Manager
Marketing
Microsoft Project
Product manager
Project manager international
Relation clientèle

Entreprises

  • Automobiles Peugeot - Chef de projets

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - maintenant Gestion des événements internationaux: lancement des nouveaux véhicules et conventions marque.
    • Interface entre les clients internes Peugeot et les prestataires sur des projets événementiels.
    • Elaboration de projets événementiels en phase avec le positionnement et la stratégie marketing des nouveaux véhicules de la marque.
    • Gestion de projets internationaux : convention marque Espagne (4.200 pax), lancement 208 à Rio de Janeiro (Peugeot Motion & Emotion Show).
    • Suivi du projet de la conception (découverte des besoins avec les prescripteurs, brief des agences) jusqu’à la réalisation du projet (respect du budget et des contraintes temps, satisfaction des prescripteurs).

  • Peugeot Pays Bas - Chef de produit

    2009 - 2011 Gestion du mix prix / produit / promo les segments B1-107 / SUV-4007 / Monospace-807.
    • Création de la stratégie de gamme.
    • Mise en place d’actions commerciales (séries spéciales, promotions).
    • Définition du budget annuel pour mes gammes (moyens commerciaux annuel : 5 M €).
    • Analyste marketing pour le département prix / produit (reporting aux directeurs de la filiale et au siège en France).
    • En charge des études de positionnement mensuelles pour l’ensemble de la gamme Peugeot aux Pays-Bas.

  • Half Price Books division Texas Bookman - Marketing - Business development

    2007 - 2007 Création d’une nouvelle stratégie: amélioration de la gestion de la relation client (segmentation), augmentation des ventes au travers du site web.
    • Développement commercial en France (7 nouveaux clients pour un chiffre d’affaires de 50 000$), aux USA et au Mexique.
    • Calcul et comparaison des retours sur investissement des différents types d’opérations.
    • Refonte de la stratégie de vente par internet : augmentation du taux d’ouverture de la newsletter (36% à 42%) et du taux de click vers le site web (28% à 42%).

    Évaluation des opportunités d’affaires à l’international pour leur division revendeur : Asie, Europe de l’Est et Amérique latine.
    • Mise en place d’un business plan pour le développement à l’international.
    • Analyse des risques pays : risques monétaires, risques systémiques,…
    • Etudes quantitatives et qualitatives sur les pays cibles : définition du potentiel d’activité.

  • Physiocam - Management d'une business unit

    2005 - 2006 Développement d’une franchise française aux USA : « Bien Être Beauté »
    • Elaboration du plan stratégique : positionnement de la marque et adaptation du concept.
    • Administration financière : évaluation du budget, calcul du BFR, reporting financier.
    • Collaboration directe avec les actionnaires.
    • Gestion journalière de l`entreprise : Gestion paies, fournisseurs, campagnes marketing et publicitaires (budget mensuel de 9.000$).
    • Formation et management de 2 techniciennes.

  • Colegio de postgraduados - Stagiaire en analyse stratégique

    2004 - 2004 Etude d’une nouvelle source de revenus pour une communauté rurale de Veracruz : production d’un nouvel aliment
    • Analyse des coûts et de la valeur ajoutée.
    • Analyse des sources de financement et développement des leviers de croissance.
    • Elaboration d’un business plan pour la création du centre de production.

Formations

  • UDLA (Universidad De Las Americas (Puebla Mexique)

    Puebla Mexique 2007 - 2008 Maestria en Marketing y Negocios Internacionales

  • TCU - Texas Christian University (Fort Worth, Tx)

    Fort Worth, Tx 2006 - 2007 Master in International Managemet

  • ESC Dijon (Dijon)

    Dijon 2003 - 2005 Master

