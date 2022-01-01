François PICHARD

-
Printemps
Paris
maintenant
-
SOLLY AZAR
- Responsable Etudes et Développements
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Organisation et management.
-
SOLLY AZAR
- Responsable Décisionnel
Paris
2014 - 2014
Principaux projets 2014 :
- Rationalisation et migration de la plate-forme Business Objects,
- Gestion d'un projet de mise en place d'un Datamart sous BI4,
- Mise en oeuvre d'une solution CRM Dynamics
-
Fnac
- Responsable relation contractuelle Centre de Services logiciel
IVRY SUR SEINE
2013 - 2013
-
FNAC
- Responsable centre de compétences BI
IVRY SUR SEINE
2011 - 2013
-
FRANCE PRINTEMPS
- Responsable département décisionnel
Paris
2002 - 2011