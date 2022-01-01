Menu

François PICHARD

Paris

Entreprises

  • Printemps

    Paris maintenant

  • SOLLY AZAR - Responsable Etudes et Développements

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Organisation et management.

  • SOLLY AZAR - Responsable Décisionnel

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Principaux projets 2014 :
    - Rationalisation et migration de la plate-forme Business Objects,
    - Gestion d'un projet de mise en place d'un Datamart sous BI4,
    - Mise en oeuvre d'une solution CRM Dynamics

  • Fnac - Responsable relation contractuelle Centre de Services logiciel

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2013 - 2013

  • FNAC - Responsable centre de compétences BI

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2011 - 2013

  • FRANCE PRINTEMPS - Responsable département décisionnel

    Paris 2002 - 2011

Formations

  • PMI

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Certification PMP

    Project Management Professionnal

  • IAE MAE

    Caen 2006 - 2008 Administration des entreprises

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 2003 - 2005 Systèmes décisionnels

